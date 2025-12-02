Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter: Man eats 1,000 sardines in 30-day diet experiment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FISHY BUSINESS - A researcher ate 1,000 sardines in 30 days and lost 6 pounds while boosting omega-3 levels to "dolphin-like" heights in an extreme diet experiment.

TABLE FOR WHO - Younger diners are bringing back a retro restaurant trend to connect with strangers.

HOLIDAY HAVOC - A Thanksgiving dinner table collapsed during a New Jersey family's celebration, sending trays of food crashing to the floor in a viral video.

FLIGHT BITES - America's top airport snacks have been revealed.

SEAT EATS - A new study suggests that certain foods may help protect heart health by preventing some of the blood vessel damage caused by long periods of sitting.

