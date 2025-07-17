Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 18, 2025

The Trump administration cut off funding for the "train to nowhere," and a Virginia Democrat's attempt at a viral trend fell flat. Can you answer all the questions in this week's News Quiz?

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Looking for more fun?

Do you remember the star who stunned in a patriotic bikini in last week's News Quiz?

Test yourself on space steps and racing roots in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!