'Fox & Friends Weekend' steps into National Infantry Museum in Georgia: 'Larger than life'

As the 38th annual Best Ranger Competition takes place in Fort Benning, Georgia, "Fox & Friends Weekend" stopped by the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center to take a look at the independent institution that’s preserving the history of past and present infantry service members.

HONORING HEROES AT THE NATIONAL INFANTRY MUSEUM IN GEORGIA

This free museum is run by the National Infantry Museum Foundation, a non-federal entity that has served as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit since 1998.

The National Infantry Museum is located at 1775 Legacy Way in Columbus, which is about an hour south of Atlanta and about 10 minutes from Fort Benning.

Loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. — Seven Core Army Values

Visitors who stop by the museum get to experience interactive exhibits and examine life-like dioramas that depict significant battles throughout the infantry’s history.

There is 190,000 square feet of museum space for visitors to take in, according to the National Infantry Museum.

In total, there are 1,845 historical artifacts on display, 36 immersive walkthroughs with digital kiosks and guest-triggered videos, and 42 individual monuments, including the museum’s Vietnam Memorial Plaza and WWII Company Street.

PETE HEGSETH VISITS THE NATIONAL INFANTRY MUSEUM IN GEORGIA

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth took viewers through a guided tour of the National Infantry Museum on Sunday.

He highlighted an engraved wall that features the infantryman’s creed and a group of pillars that include the Seven Core Army Values: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.

"To tyrants, I am the day of reckoning. To the oppressed, the hop for the future … I am the infantry! Follow Me!" — Infantryman’s Creed, per the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center

Pointing out one of the museum’s exhibits — the Last 100 Yards — Hegseth said it "goes over eight different battles that really define the infantry and its history."

HAWAII’S HIDDEN TREASURES INCLUDE THESE HISTORIC WAR MONUMENTS IN OAHU

He went on, "It’s larger than life and it’s very, very realistic."

There are six other exhibits that make up the National Infantry Museum "Eras of Infantry" display.

The museum also has five "special collections" available for viewing along with three outdoor memorials, a Georgia World War II Heritage Trail, a 3D laser light projection theater and a restaurant.

A glance at the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center's offerings

Eras of Infantry

Securing Our Freedom/Defining the Nation: 1775-1889

Last 100 Yards Ramp

Fort Benning and Columbus Connections Gallery

The International Stage: 1898-1920

World at War: 1920-1947

The Cold War: 1947-1989

The Sole Superpower: 1989-Present

Special Collections

Hall of Valor

Family Gallery

Officer Candidate School Hall of Honor

Ranger Hall of Honor

Armor & Cavalry Gallery

Outside the NIM

Global War on Terrorism Memorial

Vietnam Memorial Plaza

World War II Company Street

Tours and Education

Georgia World War II Heritage Trail

Attractions

Giant screen theater (3D laser light projection)

Combat simulators

The Fife & Drum Restauran

The National Infantry Museum has been open to the public since June 2009. Although the museum offers free admission, it suggests a $5 donation per person.

Visitors can stop by Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center, visit the NationalInfantryMuseum.org.