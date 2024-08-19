Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Food truck offers insurance policy after hungry birds cause issue among customers

Hawkins BBQ is offering insurance for a replacement meal in case a bird eats it

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A food truck found an innovative way to keep its customers happy: by offering insurance on their meals. 

Hawkins BBQ is a traveling food truck known for its sandwiches, loaded fries and ice cream — but the truck has run into issues with local birds of late. 

The food stop on the Isle of Man, located in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland, recently began offering seagull insurance for paying customers. 

MAN CLAIMS HE'S ‘TARGETED’ BY THE SAME BIRD AFTER MULTIPLE ATTACKS ON HIS WAY HOME FROM WORK

On Facebook, Hawkins BBQ posted about the purpose behind its new seagull insurance policy. 

"I think it’s fair to say that many on the island have had one or two (traumatic) experiences with the islands' enthusiastic seagulls," the food truck account stated.

Seagull perched

The birds in the area have been known to grab food from customers.  (iStock)

It continued, "Whether it’s being swooped on walking down Strand Street or attacked eating ice cream/gelato, we might have something for you."

BALD EAGLE ATTACKS PROMPT WARNING FROM ALASKA OFFICIALS

For one pound — equivalent to about $1.30 — customers of Hawkins BBQ can purchase seagull insurance with their meal to ensure a replacement meal will be made free of charge if a bird does happen to snatch it up. 

Food truck with seagull insurance

A food truck is offering "seagull insurance" for those whose food might get stolen by hungry birds. Co-owner Charlotte Paige Smith is pictured here.   (Hawkins BBQ)

The proceeds from the insurance policy, according to the food truck spot, will be donated to the Manx Wildlife Trust, a nature conservation charity in the area. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Chef and co-owner Matt Hawkins told Fox News Digital that seagulls are protected animals in the United Kingdom — meaning there are many of them, and they have become aggressive in their nature. 

"We saw the idea across in Scotland and introducing the ‘insurance’ to our customers on the Isle of Man was a no-brainer," he said.

"This is a cute idea and a lovely way to support the Wildlife Trust."

"We wanted to give patrons peace of mind when enjoying our meals."

He added, "The public’s reaction has been fantastic thus far."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Customers of the local food spot took to the comments section of the Facebook post to praise the unique idea.   

Bird grabbing food from hand

The food truck posted online about its new seagull insurance policy — noting that all proceeds from sales of the policy will go to a wildlife charity.  (iStock)

One user wrote, "This is a cute idea and a lovely way to support the Wildlife Trust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another joked by adding a play on the company’s name, saying, "Is it Squawkins BBQ when they strike?!"

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 