Food truck offers insurance policy after hungry birds cause issue among customers

A food truck found an innovative way to keep its customers happy: by offering insurance on their meals.

Hawkins BBQ is a traveling food truck known for its sandwiches, loaded fries and ice cream — but the truck has run into issues with local birds of late.

The food stop on the Isle of Man, located in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland, recently began offering seagull insurance for paying customers.

MAN CLAIMS HE'S ‘TARGETED’ BY THE SAME BIRD AFTER MULTIPLE ATTACKS ON HIS WAY HOME FROM WORK

On Facebook, Hawkins BBQ posted about the purpose behind its new seagull insurance policy.

"I think it’s fair to say that many on the island have had one or two (traumatic) experiences with the islands' enthusiastic seagulls," the food truck account stated.

It continued, "Whether it’s being swooped on walking down Strand Street or attacked eating ice cream/gelato, we might have something for you."

BALD EAGLE ATTACKS PROMPT WARNING FROM ALASKA OFFICIALS

For one pound — equivalent to about $1.30 — customers of Hawkins BBQ can purchase seagull insurance with their meal to ensure a replacement meal will be made free of charge if a bird does happen to snatch it up.

The proceeds from the insurance policy, according to the food truck spot, will be donated to the Manx Wildlife Trust, a nature conservation charity in the area.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Chef and co-owner Matt Hawkins told Fox News Digital that seagulls are protected animals in the United Kingdom — meaning there are many of them, and they have become aggressive in their nature.

"We saw the idea across in Scotland and introducing the ‘insurance’ to our customers on the Isle of Man was a no-brainer," he said.

"This is a cute idea and a lovely way to support the Wildlife Trust."

"We wanted to give patrons peace of mind when enjoying our meals."

He added, "The public’s reaction has been fantastic thus far."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Customers of the local food spot took to the comments section of the Facebook post to praise the unique idea.

One user wrote, "This is a cute idea and a lovely way to support the Wildlife Trust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another joked by adding a play on the company’s name, saying, "Is it Squawkins BBQ when they strike?!"