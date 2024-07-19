Bald eagle attacks prompt warning from Alaska officials

A series of recent eagle attacks has left Alaskans confused as to why the majestic birds are going after people.

In Kodiak, Alaska, eagles have struck at least three locals who then required stitches, according to a Facebook post shared by officials with the City of Kodiak Port & Harbors Department.

The incidents took place at St. Herman’s Boat Harbor, also known as Dog Bay.

David Johnson, harbormaster and port director, told Fox News Digital that it's not yet known why the eagles are attacking, but there is a large nest with at least one chick nearby.

"We are advising harbor users in the area to exercise caution, and avoid the area if possible. Our harbor staff have taken to holding something above their heads when they’re near the nest," Johnson said.

"The eagles are still behaving aggressively, but with the increased awareness, it seems the number of successful attacks has decreased from last week. I don’t know what has these particular freedom chickens so upset, but hopefully they get over it soon," Johnson added.

Longtime Kodiak resident and Bering Sea crab fisherman, Captain Bill Prout said he was attacked by a bald eagle in August 2022 while walking on the same dock.

"I’ve walked these docks for over 40 years and never expected to be attacked by a Bald Eagle - a majestic symbol of our freedom," Prout told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement, adding, "it felt like someone took a 2x4 to the back of my neck."

Prout said he contemplated going to the emergency room, but his wife came to the rescue, wiping down his open wounds with antiseptic.

"The eagle population has increased while their food source has decreased, which could lead to us seeing more attacks," Prout said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and the Audubon Society for comment.

Steve Lewis, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) biologist with a focus on eagles and raptors, told local Alaska radio station KMXT that these attacks are considered "strange" for the Kodiak area.

"Lewis recommends anyone walking in the area of St. Herman Harbor should hold something above their heads to protect themselves, or continue to watch the birds so that they won't swoop down and attack other people," the station reported.

Lewis told KMXT that holding an umbrella or a hat above your head could help protect you against injuries, since eagles tend to attack "the highest point of a person that is visible to them."

If you encounter an aggressive eagle in Kodiak, contact the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge headquarters.

The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act federally prohibits the harm, possession or disturbance of bald and golden eagles, according to the FWS.