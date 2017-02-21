FNM Exclusive: Meet Taylor Foster, the Runway Model Who Loves to Bake

You wouldn't know it just by looking at her, but Taylor Foster is a connoisseur of sweet treats.

For the past several years, Foster has been balancing her high-fashion modeling career with her passion for baking — and she's cooking up something truly special. Somewhere between her many runway gigs (she's walked for Prada, Alexander McQueen and Jean Paul Gaultier, to name a few), Foster managed to study at the Culinary Institute of America, open a bakery in Upstate New York, and even launch Heaven on Main Street, where she sells her signature line of desserts and skincare products.

So naturally, we're curious to learn how someone who looks like Foster balances a modeling career with a love for all-things delicious.

"I mean, I think anything in moderation," explains Foster in an exclusive interview with FNM. "And also, I [make] a lot of gluten-free, vegan, healthy desserts.

"But I also do just straight-up chocolate chip cookies," laughs the Lions model. "I'm hopefully not going to eat a dozen of them, but I'll eat a couple of them, and, you know, drink an extra couple glasses of water, and walk an extra few blocks in the city. I think it all balances out."

On the other hand, Foster doesn't have such an easy time maintaining her flawless complexion.

"I struggle with my skin a lot," she says. "Whether it's work in the fashion industry, and having lots of makeup on and off, or working in a kitchen, with hot ovens and crazy hours … my skin has really suffered."

But rather than sit back and let the stress take its toll, Foster decided to be a bit more proactive and develop her own line of skincare products.

"I started coming up with jojoba oils and pure essential oils that I would mix together … and my skin really responded to it. So this last summer, I was doing a scrub and a moisturizer, and I [offered] it at a little pop-up art thing Upstate, and it sold out," she remembers. "I thought, 'Maybe I should do this!'"

Watch the rest of Foster's exclusive interview above for more about her modeling career, then keep scrolling for a look her modeling work and sweetest offerings: