WILD NATURE
Published

Florida woman shocked to find iguana in her toilet: report

Michelle Reynolds found a Mexican spiny tail iguana in her toilet on July 9

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

A woman in Florida was in for quite a surprise when she went to the bathroom earlier this month. 

Michelle Reynolds, of Hollywood, Florida, found an iguana in her toilet on July 9. 

That night, Reynolds went to make herself some popcorn for a snack, she told WSVN.

While her snack was in the microwave, she went to use the bathroom.

That’s when she spotted the iguana. 

She "did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door," she told WSVN.

The next morning, the iguana was still there.

Reynolds called Harold Rondon of the wildlife removal service Iguana Lifestyles.  

A woman in Florida found a Mexican spiny tail iguana in her toilet on July 9. 

A woman in Florida found a Mexican spiny tail iguana in her toilet on July 9.  (iStock)

Rondon said the reptile was a Mexican spiny tail iguana, the Associated Press reported.

Male Mexican spiny tail iguanas can be up to 18 inches long with tails that can get just as long, according to AP. 

The green iguana shown here is an invasive animal in Florida — in the Florida Keys, they're numerous. 

The one that appeared in Reynolds’ home "took up most of the toilet bowl," Rondon told WSVN. 

Iguanas are not native to South Florida. 

Yet they have become common in recent years after people brought them to the area as pets in the 1960s, the AP noted. 

Some either escaped — or were released — which may be why they are prevalent today, according to AP. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

