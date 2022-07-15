Rare orange lobster saved by Florida Red Lobster restaurant: '1 in 30 million'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Staff at a Red Lobster restaurant in the state of Florida rescued a unique shellfish.

In a recent shipment, the restaurant in Hollywood, Florida, found a bright orange lobster among the others.

Instead of allowing the orange lobster to be cooked, restaurant staff decided to rescue the crustacean and give it a name: Cheddar, after Red Lobster’s popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

This week, Cheddar was brought to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where it will be able to live safely for the rest of its life.

Mario Roque, a manager at the Red Lobster restaurant who helped rescue Cheddar, called the orange lobster an "ordinary miracle."

"A group of incredible people helped us make this possible," Roque said in a statement.

"We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home."

The chance that a lobster will be orange is only one in 30 million, according to a press release from Red Lobster.

"We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her," Nicole Bott, Red Lobster’s senior director of communications, said in a statement.

"It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank," Bott added.