Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

Florida police remove 135-pound St. Bernard from Dollar General store

The pet dog named Bentley spent a few hours in Dollar General before the store manager called police

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Florida police remove St. Bernard from store Video

Florida police remove St. Bernard from store

Bradenton Police Department officers were called to a Dollar General in Bradenton, Florida, last week when a 135-pound dog named Bentley, was found walking around the store on his own at closing time.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Florida were called to a Dollar General last week in response to an unusual shopper: a 135-pound St. Bernard. 

The dog, named Bentley, apparently escaped from his home by going through a broken gate. The pet pooch then walked down the block to a nearby Dollar General in Bradenton, Florida.

After Bentley spent a few hours walking around the store, the manager had to lock up for the night so she called police to handle the dog, according to social media posts from the Bradenton Police Department. 

POLICE OFFICER ADOPTS KITTEN RESCUED FROM CAR ENGINE COMPARTMENT IN NEW YORK

In one Facebook post, the Bradenton Police Department wrote: "Officers responded to a call about a customer who pawsitivily refused to leave at closing time."

Officers with the Bradenton Police Department in Florida were called to a local Dollar General because Bentley, a 135-pound St. Bernard, was wandering around the store at closing time. 

Officers with the Bradenton Police Department in Florida were called to a local Dollar General because Bentley, a 135-pound St. Bernard, was wandering around the store at closing time.  (Bradenton Police Department)

"The shopper was Bentley, a giant pooch who wandered away from home, into the store & spent hours browsing," the post continued. "Officers found Bentley's owner & returned him - no receipt required!"

SOUTH CAROLINA DOG BECOMES WORLD’S OLDEST LIVING POOCH

Police released bodycam footage from one of the officers, which shows Bentley roaming around the store before officers are finally able to get him on a leash. 

Soon after, Bentley’s owner showed up at the store to bring the pooch home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bodycam footage of a police officer with the Bradenton Police Department in Florida, shows a 135-pound pooch who was found roaming around a dollar store. In this screengrab from the video, the dog gets a pet on the neck.

Bodycam footage of a police officer with the Bradenton Police Department in Florida, shows a 135-pound pooch who was found roaming around a dollar store. In this screengrab from the video, the dog gets a pet on the neck. (Bradenton Police Department)

In another Facebook post, Bradenton Police wrote: "Bentley's Dad realized he was missing and was grateful that the store, and officers, looked after him. Fortunately, Bentley does have a microchip - or maybe a megachip?!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus