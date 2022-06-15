Florida police remove 135-pound St. Bernard from Dollar General store

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Florida were called to a Dollar General last week in response to an unusual shopper: a 135-pound St. Bernard.

The dog, named Bentley, apparently escaped from his home by going through a broken gate. The pet pooch then walked down the block to a nearby Dollar General in Bradenton, Florida.

After Bentley spent a few hours walking around the store, the manager had to lock up for the night so she called police to handle the dog, according to social media posts from the Bradenton Police Department.

In one Facebook post, the Bradenton Police Department wrote: "Officers responded to a call about a customer who pawsitivily refused to leave at closing time."

"The shopper was Bentley, a giant pooch who wandered away from home, into the store & spent hours browsing," the post continued. "Officers found Bentley's owner & returned him - no receipt required!"

Police released bodycam footage from one of the officers, which shows Bentley roaming around the store before officers are finally able to get him on a leash.

Soon after, Bentley’s owner showed up at the store to bring the pooch home.

In another Facebook post, Bradenton Police wrote: "Bentley's Dad realized he was missing and was grateful that the store, and officers, looked after him. Fortunately, Bentley does have a microchip - or maybe a megachip?!"

