Florida man celebrates 93rd birthday by visiting beach for the first time

This was no average day at the beach.

An Ellenton, Fla., man made a splash with his 93rd birthday request — to go to the beach for the first time.

Howard Fisher, who has lived in the Sunshine State for 20 years, had never managed to make it to the water.

“I guess he never went to the beach because he wasn’t motivated at the time!” Fisher’s daughter Sandra Fisher Van Nostrand told FOX 13. “By the time he decided to go, he is now 93 – and needed my help.”

“Isn’t this great? Look at that sky and those clouds.” — Howard Fisher

On Sunday, Van Nostrand, who lives in Alabama, collected her dad and made a trip out to Anna Maria Island, where Fisher got a chance to enjoy the sun and surf — and enjoy he did.

“Look, I float just like a cork," he said, FOX13 reported. “Isn’t this great? Look at that sky and those clouds.”

In photos of the day Van Nostrand shared on her Facebook page, Fisher is seen smiling on the beach as he watches the water, and then when he finally goes out and takes a dip.

“My dad just celebrated his 93 birthday and this is what he said...Dad: ‘Sandra, isn't it ironic? I have lived here 20 years and never once went in the ocean....now I think I might like to but I can't’. Me: ‘Yes you can, dad. I will make sure of it.’ What an amazing day we had!... thank you AMI for the loaner beach wheelchair!” she wrote.

That’s one experience Fisher can check off his bucket list — though there's no word yet on what his 94th birthday will have in store.