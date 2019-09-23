World War II veteran requests 100 cards for 100th birthday, goes viral

World War II veteran James South of Watauga, Texas, is turning 100 on Oct. 7 and he is requesting some help celebrating.

South, who now lives at a retirement home after living on his own in East Texas until he was 98, has gone viral after the facility posted a picture of the veteran posing with a large sign asking for 100 birthday cards for his birthday.

“Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud WWII veteran! I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards. Please mail to: 5800 North Park Dr., Watauga, TX 76148. Thank you!” the sign reads.

The picture has since been shared across the country and received hundreds of comments thanking South for his service and wishing him a happy early birthday.

“Mr. South, I really hope you enjoy your 100th birthday with your son. Thank you for all that you did during your service sir,” one person commented.

“Happy birthday James! I hope your birthday brings you lots of happiness with many family & friends!” another wrote.

“Happy Birthday to you James ... Hope you have a wonderful celebration on your Birthday. Thank you for your service to our country,” commented another.

South’s decision to ask for cards as presents started while he was serving in WWII, when his girlfriend – who eventually became his wife of 55 years – wrote him every day, WFAA reported.

“It would give me a feeling that I am recognized for what I do, what I am,” South said of receiving the birthday cards. “And I would cherish it forever.”