Florida kitten who was rescued from sky-high power pole is now searching for a home

The 5-month-old kitten, officially named Sparky, was safely rescued courtesy of several Florida agencies

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
A stray kitten in Florida was recently found stuck on a power pole in a San Carlos Park neighborhood.

With assistance from the San Carlos Park Fire District (SCPFD), the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Power and Line and Lee County Domestic Animal Services, the kitten was saved from its precarious position.

"We are animal lovers here at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. If an animal is in distress, abused or neglected, we will do everything we can to help the animal," Sheriff Carmine Marceno told Fox News Digital.

The SCPFD learned of the feline's predicament after dispatch reached out regarding "a cat stuck on a power line near the electrical post," an SPCFD representative told Fox News Digital.

The San Carlos Fire Department, Florida Power and Lights, the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Lee County Domestic Services teamed up to rescue a five-month-old kitten found stuck on a power pole.

The San Carlos Fire Department, Florida Power and Lights, the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Lee County Domestic Services teamed up to rescue a five-month-old kitten found stuck on a power pole. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The SPCFD contacted Florida Power and Lights (FPL) for further assistance due to the nature of where the kitten was located.

"Upon arrival, SCPFD, requested FPL to the location due to involvement of energized power lines as they posed a threat to the cat and rescuers," the SPCFD representative said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and requested further assistance from a Lee County Domestic Animal Services animal control officer.

Power was turned off in the neighborhood for a short time in order to rescue the kitten.

"Our Animal Cruelty Task Force is a true testament of how we assist with animal-related cases," Marceno commented.

The kitten has been fittingly named "Sparky," after being found high up on a power pole in Florida.

The kitten has been fittingly named "Sparky," after being found high up on a power pole in Florida. (Lee County Domestic Animal Services)

Since his rescue, the cat has been fittingly named "Sparky," and is saerching for a new home.

"Sparky was saved by several agencies such at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, San Carlos Park Fire Department, Florida Power and Light, and Lee County Domestic Animal Services," Marceno said.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the efforts of our deputies and everyone involved to save Sparky," he added.

Five-month-old Sparky was taken into the care of the Lee County Domestic Animal Services team and should be available to adopt soon.

"Lee County Domestic Animal Services is proud of our Animal Control Officer for her part of the rescue of Sparky," Pablo Adorno, Lee County Domestic Animal Services director, told Fox News Digital.

Thanks to the efforts of the different agencies in the Lee County area, Sparky is safe and will be looking for a forever family.

Thanks to the efforts of the different agencies in the Lee County area, Sparky is safe and will be looking for a forever family. (Lee County Sheriff's Office/Lee County Domestic Animal Services)

"This is just one example of how different agencies throughout Lee County have come together for the betterment of the community," Adorno added.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 