LIFESTYLE

Florida iguana gets stuck in waterslide, lays 30 eggs in resort swimming pool

Iguana burrows can extend more than 70 feet, according to Humane Iguana Control

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Humane Iguana Control shares removal process of iguana in Miami resort swimming pool Video

Humane Iguana Control shares removal process of iguana in Miami resort swimming pool

Michael Ronquillo of Humane Iguana Control in South Florida shares how he removed a female iguana and 30 eggs from a local resort swimming pool during the reptile's breeding season.

Laying eggs if you're an iguana in South Florida isn't all it's cracked up to be. One female iguana was recently removed from a Miami resort swimming pool after laying more than two dozen eggs on its water slide.

Michael Ronquillo of Humane Iguana Control, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, said "A local resort contacted us after finding an iguana inside a water slide jet, likely seeking a spot to lay its eggs."

VULTURES DEEMED 'TOO DRUNK TO FLY' AFTER DUMPSTER DIVING TAKEN TO 'REHAB' CENTER

"Upon our arrival, the iguana escaped, leaving behind 30 eggs in the swimming pool. We've received calls about iguanas nesting in unusual places like pools, under artificial turf, and cars."

Breeding season for iguanas is typically from February through March in South Florida, with many of the reptiles getting more and more creative with their nesting selections in the human world.

Miami Iguana swimming pool

The female iguana was found after escaping into a waterslide jet by Humane Iguana Control in a Miami swimming pool. (Humane Iguana Control)

Humane Iguana Control removed 30 eggs from the pool altogether, but shared that "female iguanas can lay up to 70 eggs annually, leading to potential infestations."

Iguanas have become more invasive in recent years in South Florida,  even destroying personal property. Approaching these reptiles in the wild also can have serious consequences.

Miami iguana eggs

30 iguana eggs were retrieved from the bottom of a Miami swimming pool by Humane Iguana Control. (Humane Iguana Control)

Michael Ronquillo of Humane Iguana Control warns, "Directly addressing iguanas can pose bodily harm and health risks due to their sharp nails, teeth, and tail whips reaching speeds of 30 mph."

Ronquillo also adds that iguanas can carry "ticks, mites, and salmonella." 

If you see an iguana in the wild, call appropriate authorities and refrain from approaching the invasive reptile.

Jasmine is a Production Assistant at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com