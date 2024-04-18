Vultures deemed 'too drunk to fly' after dumpster diving taken to 'rehab' center

Perhaps these solar eclipse spectators had a little bit too much fun preparing for the event — two black vultures found "drunk" inside a dumpster in Watertown, Connecticut.



The vultures were rescued by Watertown Animal Control the day before the eclipse on April 7, and transported to A Place Called Hope, a wildlife rehabilitation center just under an hour away in Killingworth.



"The most peculiar symptoms had to do with the fact that they were in and out of consciousness," A Place Called Hope Director Christine Cummings shared in an interview with Fox News Digital.



"One moment, [they] passed out, the next they were explosive and feisty. We had to run a battery of tests to eliminate our theories, and kept fearing the worst."



The many tests determined that the dumpster-diving birds of prey were simply "too drunk to fly."

According to Cummings, working with drunken birds is nothing new, as the two likely became intoxicated after feasting on fermented foods in the uncovered garbage bin.

"We have dealt with intoxicated songbirds from fermented berries in the fall, and drunken crows who also consumed fermented bar fruit from a dumpster behind an establishment," she said.



However, these intoxicated vultures mark a first for the wildlife center, as birds of prey "eat [a] whole prey diet, whereas corvids and vultures are omnivores and take advantage of the foods they scavenge."



The two vultures required what any human would need after enjoying a raucous night out — plenty of rest, fluids, and a hearty breakfast.

A Place Called Hope released the birds back into the wild on April 9, where they immediately regrouped with their colony.

Cummings offered an important reminder to folks eager to rescue an animal in distress: "For anyone who comes across a wild animal in distress, they should consider the dangers involved with the species and the way they defend themselves before attempting to contain," she said.



"The predatory birds of prey species can be dangerous to handle due to their taloned feet, so some experience is necessary."

It is recommended not to approach wild animals, but to swiftly call local animal control or relevant authorities instead.

While birds flying intoxicated may not be illegal in Connecticut, "These two [vultures] were underage!" Cummings said.

