Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Flight passenger records man's 'smelly' feet on armrest, plus Christian town pressured to stop Sunday closures

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Flight etiquette

Pornpreeya Keng, 27, was recently on a flight to Vietnam when she noticed the passenger behind her had his smelly, bare feet on her armrest. (Viral Press)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'PACK YOUR MANNERS' – A flight passenger shows a man putting his bare feet on her armrest. See her reaction. Continue reading...

STAND CORRECTED – A viral trick showing how to buy and return worn shoes is sparking an ethics debate on social media. Continue reading…

FAITH UNDER FIRE  A Christian beach town is facing pressure to stop its faith-based closures on Sunday mornings. Continue reading...

Ocean Grove, New Jersey, images

Recent scenes from Ocean Grove, New Jersey, are shown here, as well as the cross that is prominently displayed not far from the beach. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

'GAR-GANTUAN' CATCH  A fisherman in Texas earned an award for catching a species "as old as the dinosaurs." Continue reading...

REAGAN LIBRARY GIFTThe Ronald Reagan Library welcomed a new $21-million-dollar gift. Here's the source of it. Continue reading…

PRAISING A SAINT – Mother Teresa actress reveals the "great challenge" of playing the real-life figure. Continue reading...

Split image of Jacqueline Fritschi-Cornaz out of costume and in costume as Mother Teresa

Swiss actress Jacqueline Fritschi-Cornaz plays Mother Teresa in the upcoming film "Mother Teresa & Me." The film was funded by donations and all proceeds will be donated to charity. (Fox News/"Mother Teresa & Me")

SPECIAL TRIBUTE – A bride-to-be was surprised with an appliqué that was made out of her late father's shirt. See the moment...

SCAM ALERT — Don't fall for these fake package delivery notices. Here's how to spot and avoid phishing scams meant to fool you. Continue reading…

SMART ADVICEAhead of the US Open tennis finals, Fox's Dana Perino talks with tennis pro and coach Nico Yannicelli. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.