Flight passenger records man's 'smelly' feet on armrest, plus Christian town pressured to stop Sunday closures

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'PACK YOUR MANNERS' – A flight passenger shows a man putting his bare feet on her armrest. See her reaction. Continue reading...

STAND CORRECTED – A viral trick showing how to buy and return worn shoes is sparking an ethics debate on social media. Continue reading…

FAITH UNDER FIRE – A Christian beach town is facing pressure to stop its faith-based closures on Sunday mornings. Continue reading...

'GAR-GANTUAN' CATCH – A fisherman in Texas earned an award for catching a species "as old as the dinosaurs." Continue reading...

REAGAN LIBRARY GIFT – The Ronald Reagan Library welcomed a new $21-million-dollar gift. Here's the source of it. Continue reading…

PRAISING A SAINT – Mother Teresa actress reveals the "great challenge" of playing the real-life figure. Continue reading...

SPECIAL TRIBUTE – A bride-to-be was surprised with an appliqué that was made out of her late father's shirt. See the moment...

SCAM ALERT — Don't fall for these fake package delivery notices. Here's how to spot and avoid phishing scams meant to fool you. Continue reading…

SMART ADVICE — Ahead of the US Open tennis finals, Fox's Dana Perino talks with tennis pro and coach Nico Yannicelli. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION