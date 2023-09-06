Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Flight passenger feels 'dizzy' after man behind her puts his bare feet up on her armrest: See her reaction

Woman tried shifting around to signal her discomfort — but the passenger wouldn't budge until she took further action

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Pornpreeya Keng, 27, was traveling to Vietnam from Thailand when she started to feel dizzy. She noticed the passenger behind her had his smelly, bare feet on her armrest. See her thoughts as she records the moment!

A traveler on a recent flight began feeling ill and "dizzy" after the passenger behind her put his bare feet up on her armrest. 

Pornpreeya Keng, 27, was traveling on a low-cost airline from Bangkok, Thailand, to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Sept. 2, according to Viral Press. 

While on the flight, Keng began to detect a stench in the air.

Upon looking down and to her right, she noticed that the passenger in the window seat behind her had put his bare foot up on her armrest. 

Keng told Viral Press the passenger continued to move around — apparently trying to find a more comfortable sleeping position.

Flight etiquette

Pornpreeya Keng, 27, was recently on a flight to Vietnam when she noticed the passenger behind her had propped his bare, smelly feet on her armrest. (Viral Press)

Since Keng said she was uncomfortable with the idea of confronting the person directly about his bad manners, so she decided to take out her phone and record the moment. 

In the video, Keng can be seen showing the man's bare feet propped up on her armrest.

She then used a menthol nasal inhaler to try to erase the smell of the feet and feel better.

Flight etiquette issues

Keng said she tried to move around in her seat to signal to the man that she wanted his feet moved — but the passenger didn't catch on.  (Viral Press)

"I tried to shift in my seat to make him aware of my discomfort, but he didn’t notice me," she told Viral Press. 

Kend said she signaled to a flight attendant, who then asked the passenger to take remove his feet from Keng’s armrest — and he ultimately complied. 

"His feet were smelly and dirty — I felt it was unhygienic to have them on the armrest," she said. 

Keng then wiped down the armrest, as seen in her video. (SEE the video at the top of this article.) 

Poor plane etiquette

After getting a flight attendant to address the issue of the smelly feet, Keng tried to sanitize her armrest.  (Viral Press)

She added that passengers should educate themselves on "proper flight etiquette" and inform the flight attendant if they need help with a situation similar to this. 

Fox News Digital spoke with Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore about the situation — who said the actions by the barefoot passenger were "extremely impolite."

"The disgruntled passenger should have either politely asked the man to remove his feet from the armrest immediately or alerted a flight attendant as soon as it was safe to move about the cabin," she said. 

Whitmore also said to never assume that others know what might be upsetting you.

"People forget to pack their manners when they travel," she also said.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 