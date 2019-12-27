Fitness expert Tracey Mallett shares tips on exercising and keeping your New Year's resolutions

The new year is approaching and millions of Americans will surely be tackling a resolution to be healthier and to get fit going into the new decade.

If you’re in need of some useful tips on exercising and dieting in 2020, you’re in luck!

Fitness expert Tracey Mallett recently shared with Fox News' Dana Perino her go-to strategies for getting the fitness results you want and how to avoid breaking your resolution just weeks into the new year.

Dana Perino: Over the course of your career, what have you determined is the best mix of exercise - and how much does that vary from person to person?

Tracey Mallett: The best mix of exercise is one that hits the three major components: cardio, flexibility and strength training. However, I believe you truly have to find something that you enjoy and inspires you to be consistent for longevity. Different people depending on their body type, and also time, will affect what they can do realistically. Time is always the biggest factor, so being time-efficient and mixing the three components should be your goal.

Perino: How much time do people need to spend exercising? Is half an hour really enough.

Mallett: Yes, I truly believe it is if you are consistently exercising most days of the week. Some days I can personally only fit 30 minutes into my busy schedule. Just make those minutes work for your body. Thirty minutes one or two times a week is better than nothing, but to make changes this will not push you off a plateau.

Perino: What are your best tips for managing the best possible nutrition and exercise during the holidays?

Mallett: If you overindulge one day, then cut a little back the next or add more activity to counteract those extra few calories. Don’t feel guilty for having fun and eating some good food, just go for that extra stroll after dinner or fit in a short workout. Don’t go to a dinner party starving. Alcoholic drinks as you walk into the party typically lowers your inhibition and encourage overeating. Before you sit down for dinner, those fabulous appetizers and bread will look super good. Try to go easy on these and save your appetite for the main course.

Perino: Technology has changed dramatically in the last 10 years for the fitness world. What are your favorite go-tos to keep track or to find new ways to keep exercise interesting?

Mallett: There are so many apps on the market that keep you accountable. You have great workouts at your fingertips, anytime, anyplace. It hasn’t always been like this, but if you have a phone you have a device to encourage you to move the body!

I’m excited to have a new app, PilatesBarreOndemand, where I was able to put all of my videos over my career, as well as new ones on a weekly basis. It’s awesome to have technology to help us achieve consistency.

Perino: I’m obsessed (ok, worried) about posture all the time. I’m guilty of using my phone and typing on my laptop a lot, plus in my job I sit a good portion of the day. What is the best counter to hunched, rounded shoulders and how often should we be addressing the problem?

Mallett: Pilates is truly the best way to approach your posture and also taking the time to understand what muscles you need to strengthen (mid back, posterior deltoids) and stretch (chest muscles) on a regular basis.

Tips:

Pull your phone up to your face. Don't round your spine and look down to the phone, which we all do. Sit at your desk on a Swiss ball or a chair that has the full support and does not encourage you to round through the spine. This forces the head to drop and round the shoulders forward. Open your chest by lying on a foam roller or simply by placing the hands behind the head and opening your chest as you extend the spine. Strengthen your core. This affects your posture by stabilizing the spine. Strengthen your mid-upper back and back of your shoulders.

Perino: How do you approach New Year’s resolutions? And do you have any suggestions for resolutions people would actually be able to keep in 2020?

Mallett: Start slow, then gradually pick up the pace. If you go too fast too quick, you will fade out faster. It’s hard to go from vacation mode to full-on workout mode. Start with a few workouts a week, and then slowly add more. Set a weekly plan and schedule your workouts as you would like any other appointment. Without a plan of action, it will be much harder to be consistent.

My resolutions are always about prioritizing what’s most important in your life. Self-care should always be at the top of your list, not the bottom. So remember this when setting your resolution.