For the first Sunday of Lent, make 'wise shifts' to help your relationship with God, says Washington pastor

As the liturgical season of Lent enters its first full week, it is a time to adjust one's routine to be in a better place spiritually during these 40 days, Pastor Jesse Bradley told Fox News Digital.

Lent, which began on Ash Wednesday, is a period of preparation for Easter Sunday, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Excluding Sundays, Lent comprises the 40 days leading up to the Sacred Paschal Triduum on Holy Thursday.

But with Lent just beginning, now is "an intentional time to make wise shifts, seek God, and walk closely with Jesus," Bradley explained.

Bradley is an author and pastor of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington.

This starts, he said, with calming one's mind at the end of the day.

"For many people, the late evening can be a time of loneliness, anxiety and stress," said Bradley. "Others have some destructive habits of overeating, numbing pain with alcohol or negative cycles of worrying."

A person should seek to "end the day on a high note and enjoy the peace of God," he said.

God, said Bradley, does not sleep. He is compassionate and, ultimately, is in control.

"Psalm 121 reminds us that our Protector is alert all night, so that we can relax and rest in His care," he said.

He added that "2 Corinthians 1:3-4 explains that God cares about us and comforts us in all of our troubles," and that "Deuteronomy 31:8 declares we don't need to fear because God goes ahead of us and has the final say."

These biblical truths, said Bradley, "give us a solid perspective" — noting that fear is "deceptive."

"God's perfect love drives out anxiety. God's truth sets us free from a destructive mindset," he said.

Bradley offered several practical tips for achieving a more peaceful rest and reducing anxiety before bedtime.

"Set limits," he said, beginning with turning off electronics before bedtime.

During Lent, many find it spiritually fruitful to limit or stop the use of certain apps or websites, such as Facebook, X and Instagram.

"If you are passionate about your job, you will need to stop thinking and analyzing," he said. "Don't let your work become your God."

This, too, goes for children, said Bradley.

He said that parents and caregivers "need to entrust [children] to God's care and not obsess about every detail of their lives. They are a gift, and they belong to God."

Also, he said, "if someone has wronged you, forgive them fully while it is still called today. Don't finish the day with bitterness and resentment."

People should also examine their prayer life and read the Bible, advised Bradley.

"There's no better way to end the day than by drawing near to God," he said.

"Give Him your burdens so you don't have to carry them. Thank God because He is good. Name your blessings and choose gratitude over grumbling."

He continued, "God gives us so many gifts every day. It's important not to take His grace for granted."

"Jesus overcame death and gives us His indestructible hope."

Scripture, said Bradley, "is nourishment for our souls."

"It's easy to be running on empty after a day of serving others. The Word of God strengthens, refuels and heals," he said.

The world today is extremely fast-paced, Bradley acknowledged.

God, he said, tells humanity to "be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted on this earth."

Keeping this in mind, especially during Lent, could prove to be extremely helpful and calming.

"Confidence in God brings security and peace," said Pastor Bradley. "Jesus is our Good Shepherd. He laid down His life for His sheep. Jesus overcame death and gives us His indestructible hope."

