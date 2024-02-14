Christians should take a 'spiritual inventory' during Lent, urges faith leader and author

Christians should take a "spiritual inventory" during Lent and strive to improve their relationship with God ahead of Easter, Christian apologist and author Alex McFarland told Fox News Digital.

"In the Gospel of Matthew, the Bible speaks of the value of finding ‘a treasure hidden in a field,’ or the ‘one pearl of great price,’" said McFarland, who is based in North Carolina.

In these parables, Jesus shared with His followers that heaven is "worth forsaking all to attain."

Journeying to find a literal pearl comes with risk — but not so with seeking the figurative pearl described by Jesus. For Christians following the word of Jesus, "there is no danger of tragedy, but only the promise of victory," said McFarland.

"In apprehending the true pearl beyond price — a relationship with God — one doesn’t lose their soul, but actually gains it," he said.

The Bible, McFarland told Fox News Digital, tells of "countless souls" who have "chosen to opt out" of this reward.

"Jesus is telling us that to invest all in the promised treasures of God is actually the wisest thing we could do."

Lent provides the perfect opportunity for Christians to distance themselves from things that are leading them away from God — and to reorient their lives, he said.

By taking a "spiritual inventory" of their relationship with God, Christians can address areas where they are lacking, he also said.

"During Lent, Christians pray and give gratitude to God for salvation through Jesus’ death on the cross," said McFarland.

"They block out time to read Scripture, doing their utmost to comprehend and comply."

Lent, said McFarland, "is a time when believers give extra diligence to discern what the Holy Spirit is prompting them to do — turn away from sin and cease behaviors and attitudes displeasing to God."

He continued, "Just as Jesus our Savior (and example) fasted for 40 days in the wilderness, Lent is a time to fast for 40 days from anything on which we’ve bestowed love that belongs only to God."

The world would experience massive positive changes "if we all lived a life of Lent," said McFarland.

"Lent is a word associated with springtime, a fresh start — and the days growing longer and having more daylight."

Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday "is God’s guarantee that a new beginning for this world lies just ahead — and our place in His coming Kingdom is secured by putting our faith in Jesus."

Added McFarland, "Pearls, they say, are the jewels created through suffering; The treasures Jesus offers us were purchased through suffering as well."

And while it may be "tempting to give up hope" given what is going on in the world today, "Christ is as close by as a prayer."

"Tangible change in our lives can happen, and lasting peace and joy are possible," he said.

"Through Lent, we turn away from a fallen world and allow God to change our sinful nature. We recommit ourselves to that most worthy quest: the pursuit of God Himself."

McFarland is the author of more than 20 books, is heard live daily on the American Family Radio Network and co-hosts the "Truth and Liberty" TV broadcast from Greensboro, North Carolina.

