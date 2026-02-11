First lady Melania Trump achieves third reunification of Ukrainian children with 'unwavering commitment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that a third round of Ukrainian children have returned to their families as part of a Russia-Ukraine youth reunification initiative.

"I appreciate that Russia and Ukraine are dedicated to bringing back the children who have been displaced because of the circumstances surrounding this conflict," wrote the first lady in a statement.

"Although all parties are cooperating and our communications remain robust, I urge Russia and Ukraine to intensify their efforts to ensure the safe return of every child to their families and guardians," said Mrs. Trump.

She added, "Today marks the third reunification since I have been working strategically with both nations. I have no doubt more progress will come."

Special Envoy of the President of Russia for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev announced on X that six children were unified. "I thank the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, for her unwavering commitment and engagement in efforts to reunite children with their families," he wrote in his post.

Mrs. Trump has made her passion for the well-being of children across the globe a central focus of her role as first lady of the United States.

At the end of last year, Mrs. Trump reunited 15 children with their families in October and December.

The first lady previously wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. telling him "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the globe, Fox News Digital reported in August.

President Donald Trump then hand-delivered that message to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska that month.

The announcement Thursday comes just after Mrs. Trump continued her Valentine’s Day tradition of visiting the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Mrs. Trump met with children, families and NIH staff involved in clinical trials.

Children and the first lady participated in arts and crafts — making valentines.

NIH director Jayanta Bhattacharya, Children’s Inn CEO Jennie Lucca and Vice Chair Scott Royal were also present.

"Love reveals itself in many forms, especially in the hardest moments of care and compassion," said Mrs. Trump.

"The Children’s Inn provides important support to children who have been diagnosed with rare and serious diseases," she added.

"Returning to The Children’s Inn at NIH is a special reminder of [the] warmth that exists here year-round thanks to the profound resilience of these young people and the dedication of those working to provide comfort, hope and support during clinical trials. I wish them all a very happy Valentine’s Day."

The first lady previously visited the Children’s Inn in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

One patient asked Mrs. Trump how she should be addressed — and she responded, "Melania."

In her recently launched film, "MELANIA," viewers get an inside look into the life of the first lady, showcasing her passion for helping children.

A scene shows Mrs. Trump speaking French during a discussion of the "Be Best" initiative with the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

Mrs. Trump ultimately secured a $25 million investment in foster youth to be included in the president's 2026 fiscal year budget.

She is also shown in the film meeting with Queen Victoria of Spain at Mar-a-Largo to discuss their various children's initiatives.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman-Diamond and Rachel Wolf contributed reporting.