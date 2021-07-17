Expand / Collapse search
Young girl calls 911 with message for sheriff, first responders: 'I love y'all'

Six-year-old Mylah Santa Maria of Collins, Mississippi, got a surprise visit from the sheriff

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
This little girl had a heartfelt call of duty. 

First responders from Collins, Mississippi got a 911 call that made their day when a young woman dialed in to express her gratitude for their service. 

First responders from Collins, Mississippi in Covington County got a 911 call that made their day when a young girl expressed her gratitude for their service. (Covington County Police Department). 

Six-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 to deliver an urgent message.

"I need y’all to tell the sheriff … that I love him and I love y’all," Mylah, of Collins, Mississippi, told the dispatcher, according to WDAM7.

"I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?" the dispatcher answered, according to a transcript of the call placed earlier this week. 

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins got the message and decided a special thank-you was in order.

He surprised Mylah and her family at their home, giving them school supplies and a special Sheriff's Department coin, WDAM reported. 

Mylah, who starts first grade in the coming weeks, presented the sheriff with something of her own: A drawing featuring a heart.