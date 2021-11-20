Original Gerber Baby marks 95th birthday

One of the world’s most famous babies has just turned 95.

Ann Turner Cook was chosen as the first Gerber Baby in 1928. On Saturday, she celebrated her 95th birthday.

In posts on social media, Gerber wished Cook, who went on to become a novelist and English teacher, a happy birthday.

"A very happy birthday to the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook!" Gerber wrote on Facebook alongside a brief video. "Ann, who turns 9️5 today, has graced Gerber products since 1928. Her image has inspired parents everywhere to share their babies' photos with Gerber."

"Join us in wishing Ann a happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead," the company added.

According to the Gerber website, Cook was chosen in 1928 when artist Dorothy Hope Smith submitted a charcoal sketch of Cook to a contest Gerber was holding for a baby food advertising campaign.

The sketch Smith submitted became so popular with the company that Gerber made it part of its official trademark in 1931.

"Since then, the Gerber Baby has appeared on all Gerber packaging and in every Gerber advertisement," the company website says.

Gerber kept Cook’s identity a secret until 1978.