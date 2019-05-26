Bride won't let grieving maid of honor off the hook for bachelorette party

Some bride’s look forward to their bachelorette party more than their actual wedding. One bride, however, is taking the ‘party’ way too seriously.

User Be333444 posted to Reddit’s Bridezillas forum about a rough situation she’s dealing with. As maid of honor, she organized the bride’s bachelorette party. Unfortunately, she’s also dealing with a sick family member who apparently took a turn for the worse right around the time of the party.

According to her post, “a close relative of mine is in the hospital dying of cancer right now and has been given days to live. He is my family’s only priority right now and we are all devastated, he is suffering awfully and we spend our days in the hospital almost waiting for him to be put out of his misery.”

Her sad story continued, “on Saturday I am supposed to be attending my best friend’s hen party. I am the bridesmaid and have arranged it all with the other bridesmaids. I in no way want to attend, I can’t think of anything worse right now than hosting a group of guests and acting happy when I’ve spent the last week crying.”

When she tried to talk to the bride, however, Be333444 didn’t get the response she was expecting. “I’ve called bride tonight to try to hint I may not be able to attend. She was supportive in the conversation but she’s not even considering the possibility of me not attending. I am getting annoyed that she won’t openly give me the option to do whatever I need to do. I don’t want to let her down as she means a lot to me, but I am in no position to support her and her party right now.”

Several Reddit users encouraged her to be more honest and direct with the bride. As one user put it, “At this point, she is not being a bridezilla because you only hinted that you don’t want to go. You need to straight up say that you will not be going.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t go well. As Be33344 put it, “(the bride) turned out to be a bad friend, but I can’t bring myself to care anymore. Be warned, even the nicest can go self-centered and bridezilla on you, and now I’ve lost a friend and a family member.”

At this point, users became much more supportive. As one put it, “you don't need her permission. Life goes on for everyone no matter what milestones everyone else is celebrating.”

Another user elaborated, “I think it’s very clear that you should do whatever is best for you and she deliberately ignored you trying to bring it up. I’d be straight forward like other comments say but damn she should get it. There’s being wrapped up in your own life and then there’s being truly non-empathetic.”

Another user had a more diplomatic approach, saying “I would maybe buy her a bottle of wine or something and politely tell her you need the night to sort out your feelings.”

Be333444 eventually posted an update, and it doesn’t sound like the story has a happy ending. “She demanded I ring her last night, then talked about herself for the first 10 minutes and what a hard time she’s having. The conversation moved onto my relative, and she told me he could suffer for much longer than we were expecting, and that the way I was living (worrying/not sleeping properly) was no way to live. She told me I needed to get myself back into ‘normality’- I.e. attend the hen. This was at the same time that he passed away.”