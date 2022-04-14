Expand / Collapse search
Fatou, world's oldest gorilla celebrates 65th birthday with cake

Fatou the western lowland gorilla arrived at Zoo Berlin in 1959 when she was around 2-years-old

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
The world’s oldest gorilla just turned 65. 

Zoo Berlin celebrated the life milestone achieved by Fatou – the western lowland gorilla that first came to its facility in 1959.

Fatou’s age, however, is approximate since she arrived at Zoo Berlin "through strange circumstances" that involved a sailor trading her in exchange for a stay at a French inn. At the time of her arrival, Zoo Berlin estimated that she was around 2-years-old.

Zoo Berlin gorilla Fatou celebrated her 65th birthday with a fruit-adorned rice cake.

Zoo Berlin gorilla Fatou celebrated her 65th birthday with a fruit-adorned rice cake.

The zoo celebrated Fatou’s 65th birthday with a "cozy coffee party" on Wednesday, April 13, and her handlers made sure to serve her a rice cake that had been decorated with fruit.

"Fatou is almost something of a living legend," a spokesperson for Zoo Berlin wrote in an email to Fox News Digital. 

Fatou the gorilla was transported to Zoo Berlin in 1959 when she was around 2-years-old.

Fatou the gorilla was transported to Zoo Berlin in 1959 when she was around 2-years-old.

"Not only in Berlin, but also beyond the borders of Europe, she has a large fan community that regularly inquires about the condition of the senior gorilla," Zoo Belin’s email continued. "Little Fatou came to Berlin Zoo when she was only about two years old. There she is now celebrating her 65th birthday, making her the oldest gorilla in the world."

Western lowland gorillas have a lifespan of 30 or 40 years in the wild and approximately 50 years in conservation, according to resources published by Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The species is considered the largest of the great apes and can grow up to six feet tall and weigh up to 500 pounds. They can also have an arm span that reached up to eight feet.

Western lowland gorillas are native to Africa and can be found in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Fatou the western lowland gorilla enjoyed a special birthday cake at Zoo Berlin.

Fatou the western lowland gorilla enjoyed a special birthday cake at Zoo Berlin.

According to the WWF, western lowland gorillas are considered "critically endangered."

The world’s oldest male gorilla – Ozzie from Zoo Atlanta – reached the age of 61 before his death in January 2022.

Ozzie, who was also a western lowland gorilla, was considered the world’s third-oldest gorilla.

