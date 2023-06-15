Father's Day: 5 states that are hosting fishing and outdoor recreation events

This year, Father’s Day and National Go Fishing Day will fall on the same day — Sunday, June 18.

Dads and families who have an interest in fishing or the outdoors — but haven’t made fishing or open-air activities a priority — can find free or discounted events and programs at local parks as outdoor recreation destinations come up with unique ways to celebrate Father’s Day.

Some state wildlife agencies are hosting free fishing day events over Father’s Day weekend and National Go Fishing Day.

Here are four states that are hosting free fishing days in time for the holiday weekend — plus one state that's announced a non-fishing event sure to inspire explorers regardless of wherever a dad resides.

Illinois: Free fishing during Father’s Day weekend

The state of Illinois is hosting its annual "Free Fishing Days" during Father’s Day weekend, so dads and families can fish without a license or stamp.

The limited-time program will run from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Usually, Illinois residents would need a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp to catch fish in the Prairie State.

Different recreation spots will be hosting special events in honor of Father’s Day.

The Monee Reservoir Visitor Center in Will County, for example, will offer dads a free container of bait and a small gift along with free fishing pole rentals for reservoir visitors between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Montana: License-free fishing for dads and families

Fishing will be free to all Montana residents from Saturday, June 17, to Sunday, June 18, in honor of Father’s Day.

This Wednesday, the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP) department announced that "all would-be anglers" can fish without a license over Father’s Day weekend.

All other fishing rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed, according to the MFWP.

State fishing regulations, water body restrictions and safety guidance can be found on fwp.mt.gov.

Ohio: License-free fishing in time for Father’s Day

The state of Ohio is bringing back its annual two-day "Free Fishing Days" event in time for Father’s Day weekend.

Ohio residents will be able to catch fish on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, without needing to purchase a license on those days, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

"All size and bag limits apply during these two days," the ODNR wrote in its announcement about the event.

New anglers who want to fish with dad or test their luck with the outdoor activity can learn about state fishing regulations on ohiodnr.gov.

South Dakota: Free entry into state parks and license-free fishing for Father’s Day

Residents of South Dakota will get to enter state parks for free and fish without a license on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18.

"Join us in the park to celebrate Father's Day with free fishing and park entrance. No fishing license required. Regulations and limits still apply," the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks (SDGFP) wrote in an event announcement.

The SDGFP will provide free fishing poles and bait to Father’s Day celebrants who visit Palisades State Park in Minnehaha County.

However, only a limited amount will be available.

State fishing regulations can be found on gfp.sd.gov.

North Dakota: Free ‘Father’s Day Hike’ at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

North Dakota dads and families who are within range or who are willing to travel to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park in Morton County can take part in a free "Father’s Day Hike" event that’s also a "Scavenger Clue Hunt," according to an event announcement issued by the North Dakota Parks & Recreation (NDPR).

The Father’s Day Hike will kick off on Sunday, June 18, at 10 a.m.

Participants will be asked to find hidden treasures that event flyers hint at, the announcement said.

"Each location will feature a clue that you will have to decipher," the NDPR wrote about the upcoming event.

Dads out who complete the hike and return a scavenged gold coin to the park’s commissary will qualify for a 10% discount on any soft drink purchase made at the Coffee Bar, which includes coffees, teas, lemonades or slushies.

Bottled drinks are excluded from the discount.

Father’s Day Hike participants should also be aware that while the event is free and open to the public, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park will still require a vehicle permit for entry.