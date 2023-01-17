560-pound swordfish caught by North Carolina father and son: report

A father and son team from North Carolina has made headlines for reportedly reeling in a massive swordfish that weighed hundreds of pounds.

Michael Tickle, 38, and his son Kelson, 13, caught a 560-pound swordfish on Dec. 29, about 60 miles east of the Beaufort Inlet, according to Sport Fishing Magazine, an online recreational fishing publication.

The pair, who are from Beaufort, North Carolina, were joined by boat mate Zach Grantham, 28, and the group reportedly spent five-and-a-half hours reeling in the large swordfish, according to the outlet.

The swordfish was transported to the Big Rock Landing Marina in Morehead City, a port town in Carteret County, North Carolina, according to photos shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The fish reportedly measured 165 inches in length and 106 inches in girth.

North Atlantic swordfish that are caught in the wild are typically between 50 and 200 pounds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a science-based regulatory agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The agency reports that swordfish "grow quickly" with a lifespan of "about 9 years" and can reach a "maximum size of about 1,165 pounds."

Swordfish are considered billfish, meaning it has a long-pointed snout.

The oceanic midwater fish reportedly feeds on smaller fish and invertebrates, such as squid, and use their bill to slash and capture prey, according to the NOAA.

The NOAA reports that swordfish are found in various tropical-to-temperate and "sometimes cold" habitats, including the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans, the Gulf Stream (Gulf of Mexico and Florida Straights) and the Grand Banks of Newfoundland.

In September 2022, the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries certified a 504-pound, 8-ounce, swordfish caught by angler Cary Carney of Newport as a new state record.

The International Game Fish Association — a Florida-based nonprofit organization committed to the conservation of game fish — has the world’s largest caught swordfish listed as a 1,182-pound creature that was reeled in from waters in Iquique, Chile, on May 7, 1953.

Guinness World Records also maintains the 1,182-pound swordfish is the heaviest swordfish on record.