Fashion site seeks to scout and hire top 'sneakerheads' with tricky quiz

Footwear fanatics have the chance to land their dream job as a 'sneaker advisor' – but they’ll need to pass a knowledge test to win the position. A global fashion platform is hunting for the biggest 'sneakerheads' in the world to advise them on footwear culture and new trends.

But to ensure it identifies the most dedicated followers of sneaker subculture, website Lyst has devised an online test. Participants who ace the quiz will have the chance to become a paid member of Lyst’s 'Sneaker Intelligence Unit'.

Members receive a competitive salary, bottomless sneaker allowance and entry to exclusive global industry meet-ups and launches.

A spokesperson for Lyst said: “Sneaker culture pulls from all kinds of influences, from music to politics, sport and design, and to pass our test your knowledge needs to be both broad and deep. We are on the hunt for the country’s premiere sneaker experts to form a Sneaker Intelligence Unit, which will help focus our attention on the kicks which are poised to cause an impact on the scene. The participant with the top score will have the chance to join our team, with an aim to entertain followers of sneaker culture with insightful content from the frontline of footgear.”

The challenging test leads participants through a series of questions, with responses timed and an anti-cheat history tracking functionality in place - so sneaker-sneaks won’t be able to duck out for a Google search if they get stuck.

In order to progress to the next stage of the process, candidates need to achieve a score of 80 per cent or above. Successful candidates will then be invited to take part in a follow up ‘mastery’ stage challenge. The test also gives participants who have bitten off more than they can chew the option to ‘give up’ at any stage.

A spokesperson for Lyst added: “This isn’t a task for the faint-hearted, and sneaker-casuals may find themselves in deep water quickly."

“We really are looking for the best of the best – someone who could rattle off the most up-to-date collaborations and footwear breakthroughs, as well as calling upon their in-depth knowledge of the designs, designers and events which helped to shape a global fashion phenomenon.”

This story was originally published by SWNS.