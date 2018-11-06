Fashion site releases $45 Meghan Markle reception dress replica

Those who loved the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day look, but don’t have a Stella McCartney gown budget, are in luck – fast fashion website Fashion Nova has created a replica for the wallet-friendly price of less than $50.

The Royal Debut Dress as the site calls it, is modeled after Duchess Meghan’s reception dress, which features a high neckline, form-fitting bodice, and flowing skirt. Though Fashion Nova's version is available for the low price of $45.

The royal look was incredibly popular at the time the Duchess wore the dress, and seems to maintain interest with many on Twitter sharing positive reactions to the cheaper version of the McCartney gown.

The dress is nearly sold out online.