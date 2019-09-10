Fashion Nova’s revealing lace-up top causes confusion: 'Is she wearing it backwards?'

Fashion Nova is continuing to confound the internet with yet another interesting clothing item.

The online retailer, already known for styles which have been likened to “front thong” bodysuits and see-through chaps, is now pushing a "Party Starter Long Sleeve Top” that’s leaving some fans scratching their heads.

“Is she wearing it backwards?” one Instagram user said of the item, which features a lace-up front that only appears to connect above the bust.

“So, a cardigan with only the top button done up?” another surmised.

“Why would u wear this other [than] the bedroom?” someone else asked. “Hysterical.”

Others on Instagram were all too happy to make their own jokes about the revealing top, with one saying she’d be too “scared to move” once she got it on.

“Totally going to wear this to church,” another sarcastically joked.

“So y’all want us to get pneumonia out here,” a separate user said.

Surprisingly, despite all the jokes and critiques, the majority of commenters appeared to love the look. However, whether they planned on actually purchasing it was another story altogether.

“I need this,” one simply said.

“Do you have the top in black?” another asked.

“I want this shirt!!! But I know better,” someone else commented.

“I love this shirt,” another Instagram user admitted. “I’d just tie it at the bottom.”