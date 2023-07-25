Expand / Collapse search
Famous author predicted America's current crises, plus woman has odd medical scare

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ayn Rand author split

Riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police; Ayn Rand, who predicted many of America's current crises in the 1940s and 1950s.  (Getty Images)

SIXTH SENSE – Ayn Rand predicted America's political crises, from parents spurned to the rise of cancel culture. Here's how. Continue reading...

'COMMONLY INGESTED'  A woman in Texas accidentally swallowed something unexpected, yet doctors say they've seen this happen before. Continue reading...

SWEET STUFF – Regular sugar vs. artificial sweetener: Is one worse for you than another? Experts chime in. Continue reading...

sugar debate split

Sugar or artifical sweetener? As the debate rages, nutritionists weigh in on the possible risks connected to sweetener options. (iStock)

'SPECIAL BIRD' – A rare albino crow was found in Connecticut unable to fly. See photos of the unique bird. Continue reading... 

GAGGLE OF GOLDENS – Over 450 Golden retrievers gathered for a special celebration. Check out the tail-wagging moment. See the video...

DUCT-TAPED DUDS – Two teens made a prom dress and a tux out of duct tape, which scored them some serious scholarship prize money. Continue reading...

duct tape prom split

Teens from California and Utah won $10,000 in scholarship money for their prom outfit creations made out of duct tape.  (Duck brand)

TECH TRICKS – Sharing content is one way people connect online. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals neat tricks to make it even more seamless. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

