Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Lifestyle
Published

Family desperate to find pet cat after 'mistaken identity' causes him to be given to wrong family

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The search is on for a cat after a pet boarding facility accidentally gave him to the wrong family.

Tadeu Vaccari and his family are desperately looking for their dear pet, Bruce, a two-year-old tabby that vanished after he was taken home by the wrong family.

PET CAT ACCIDENTALLY HITCHES RIDE FROM UTAH TO FLORIDA

Vaccari said he checked Bruce into Christchurch Cattery in Dorset, UK, for 20 nights while his wife went on vacation abroad.

However, a week into the trip, Vaccari told BBC the pet boarding house contacted him to say Bruce had been mistaken for another cat, Oscar, who looked “identical” and was given to the wrong family.

"It's a very unfortunate case of mistaken identity, to the point where even the customer who collected Bruce didn't notice any differences in markings, behavior or personality from their own cat, Oscar,” Dawn Pennock of the Christchurch Cattery told BBC. “The moment we learned of the mix-up I, along with friends and family, did all we could to locate Bruce and returned Oscar to his owner."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though, to make matters much worse, Bruce, an indoor-only feline, was released into the family’s garden and had since disappeared.

Vaccari, who called the pet his “baby” in a desperate social media post, has been searching for the microchipped cat in the area where he was last seen.

The indoor-only cat (not pictured) was released into the family's garden after they accidentally took him home. He has been missing since.

The indoor-only cat (not pictured) was released into the family's garden after they accidentally took him home. He has been missing since. (iStock)

“Here are some pictures of him, if you happen to see him walking around, please contact me,” Vaccari wrote on Facebook, along with photos of Bruce.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“He is super docile, answers by the names of Gordo, Gato, Bruce. We really want to find him!” he continued in the post.

The cattery refunded the full fee for Bruce’s stay, BBC reported, and has "since reviewed and updated all applicable internal processes to ensure this cannot happen again in future."

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.