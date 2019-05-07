Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published
Last Update 7 mins ago

Deputies rescue exotic rodent along Texas highway, return to owner

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An exotic rodent native to South America was rescued along a highway in Texas last week, authorities said Monday.

A passerby saw the unusual animal on the side of the Grand Parkway in Harris County on Friday and helped deputies corral the critter, Harris County Constable Ted Heap said. Deputies identified the rabbit-like creature as a Patagonian mara, or Dillaby. It was missing from its owner for two days.

PET CAT ACCIDENTALLY HITCHES RIDE FROM UTAH TO FLORIDA

The Patagonian mara is native to Argentina.

The Patagonian mara is native to Argentina. (Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

The Patagonian mara is an herbivorous rodent species native to Argentina, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conversation Biology Institute. The animals mate for life and can live up to 14 years in human care. They have long legs with bodies that resemble hoofed animals, like deer.

Heap said the animal has strong hind legs that help it jump as high as seven feet and run extremely fast.

Heap said the animal has strong hind legs that help it jump as high as seven feet and run extremely fast. (Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

Heap described the rescued animal as having “have small, compressed feet that make them resemble hooves from a distance and longer ears resembling those of a rabbit.” He said the animals like to dig, jump as high as seven feet and run extremely fast.

The pet, named "Jimmy," was cleaned up and returned to its owner, police said.

The pet, named "Jimmy," was cleaned up and returned to its owner, police said. (Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

Deputies took the missing pet, named Jimmy, to the Houston Humane Society, where it was cleaned up and determined to be healthy enough to return to its “relieved” owner, Heap said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patagonian maras average 27.5 inches in length and weigh between 17 and 35 pounds, according to the Smithsonian Institute.