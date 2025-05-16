Expand / Collapse search
Franklin Graham

EXCLUSIVE: Franklin Graham dedicates homes to Hurricane Helene survivors: 'God hasn't forgotten them'

Samaritan's Purse plans to build hundreds more reinforced homes for storm victims across western North Carolina

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
EXCLUSIVE: Franklin Graham says new homes for Hurricane Helene survivors show ‘God hasn’t forgotten them’ Video

EXCLUSIVE: Franklin Graham says new homes for Hurricane Helene survivors show ‘God hasn’t forgotten them’

In exclusive video provided to Fox News Digital, Rev. Franklin Graham dedicates new mobile homes in Swannanoa, N.C., telling families displaced by Hurricane Helene that ‘God loves them.’ (Credit: Samaritan’s Purse)

In the mountains of western North Carolina Friday, two families that lost nearly everything to Hurricane Helene stepped into brand-new homes donated by Samaritan's Purse. 

In an exclusive look provided to Fox News Digital, Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, dedicated the first mobile homes completed as part of a massive rebuilding effort aimed at restoring hope to families devastated by the storm.

"We’re grateful that they have a new home," Graham said. "But, more importantly, we want these families to know that God loves them, and He hasn’t forgotten them."

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S VISIT TO NORTH CAROLINA 'GAVE PEOPLE HOPE': REV. FRANKLIN GRAHAM

Franklin Graham shakes hands with a mother outside her new Samaritan’s Purse-donated mobile home in Swannanoa, N.C.

Rev. Franklin Graham greets a young mother outside her new mobile home after Samaritan’s Purse dedicated the house to her family, one of many Hurricane Helene victims. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Graham, who grew up just down the road from Swannanoa, called it a "full-circle moment" while standing near the same stretch of land where floodwaters swept through mobile home communities last fall. 

"To see these families move back into a real home again ... we just thank God," he said.

At the first dedication, a young mother stood on the threshold of her new home, clutching her baby and wiping away tears. Her family had been living in a cramped camper ever since their trailer was destroyed by floodwaters. Just days earlier, she had welcomed a newborn into the world.

EXCLUSIVE: North Carolina mother breaks down after receiving new home: ‘It means the world to me’ Video

"God has provided shelter for me," she said softly. "He helped us get closer as a family. It’s been such a long journey, but I kept clinging to faith and patience."

She thought Samaritan’s Purse might help rebuild her old trailer. What she got was something far beyond what she expected: a completely new, fully furnished home.

DONALD TRUMP JR., KRISTI NOEM JOIN FRANKLIN GRAHAM IN HELENE-TORN NORTH CAROLINA WITH SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Mother cradles newborn baby in nursery of her new Samaritan’s Purse home after being displaced by Hurricane Helene

A mother holds her newborn in the nursery of her new home, donated by Samaritan’s Purse. The family had been displaced since Hurricane Helene destroyed their previous home. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

"I didn’t think they were going to bring us a new trailer," she said, her voice cracking. "But this was way better. I feel really emotional. It’s hard to lose a house and all the stuff you worked hard for. But seeing this one, it brings me excitement. I’m ready for me and my family to go in and finally have our place back."

Earlier that morning, another mother and her three children stepped inside their new home for the first time. Their previous mobile home had been crushed by a falling tree during the hurricane, leaving them displaced and uncertain about the future.

A young girl and her mother walk into their new home with Franklin Graham during a Samaritan’s Purse dedication

A young girl smiles as she walks through her family’s new home, provided by Samaritan’s Purse, after they lost their previous home in Hurricane Helene. Rev. Franklin Graham joined the family for the dedication. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Both homes were built with reinforced walls, weather-resistant features and a firm foundation designed to last for years. Each one came furnished and move-in ready. Every family received not only the keys to their new home but also a Bible, a gesture Graham said reflects the heart of the mission.

"These are homes built by God’s people, in Jesus’ name," he said. "We want these families to know He hasn’t turned His back on them. He loves them."

Samaritan’s Purse is building dozens of new homes across the region and delivering upgraded mobile units to survivors. The homes weigh 7,000 pounds more than standard models and are reinforced from top to bottom — roof, windows, walls and floors.

"These homes are the first two of many," Graham said. "And we are ready to provide hundreds more if needed."

Sign on mobile home reads

A sign on the exterior of a new mobile home says"Given in Jesus’ Name by Samaritan’s Purse."  (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Before the rebuilding began, nearly 35,000 Samaritan’s Purse volunteers poured into western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. They cut down trees, cleared debris, tarped roofs and mucked out flooded homes. The ministry also conducted the largest civilian airlift in U.S. history, delivering more than 700,000 pounds of aid on 358 flights.

In addition to housing, the organization has replaced hundreds of vehicles and helped thousands of families with grocery assistance and basic needs.

But it’s the personal moments — the quiet prayers, the tears of relief, the joy of children stepping into a bedroom again — that define the mission.

"We thank everyone who gave," Graham said. "Thousands and thousands contributed. But, most of all, we thank God. Because He’s the one who makes all of this possible."

To apply for help or to volunteer, visit samaritanspurse.org.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com