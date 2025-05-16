EXCLUSIVE: Franklin Graham dedicates homes to Hurricane Helene survivors: 'God hasn't forgotten them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the mountains of western North Carolina Friday, two families that lost nearly everything to Hurricane Helene stepped into brand-new homes donated by Samaritan's Purse.

In an exclusive look provided to Fox News Digital, Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, dedicated the first mobile homes completed as part of a massive rebuilding effort aimed at restoring hope to families devastated by the storm.

"We’re grateful that they have a new home," Graham said. "But, more importantly, we want these families to know that God loves them, and He hasn’t forgotten them."

Graham, who grew up just down the road from Swannanoa, called it a "full-circle moment" while standing near the same stretch of land where floodwaters swept through mobile home communities last fall.

"To see these families move back into a real home again ... we just thank God," he said.

At the first dedication, a young mother stood on the threshold of her new home, clutching her baby and wiping away tears. Her family had been living in a cramped camper ever since their trailer was destroyed by floodwaters. Just days earlier, she had welcomed a newborn into the world.

"God has provided shelter for me," she said softly. "He helped us get closer as a family. It’s been such a long journey, but I kept clinging to faith and patience."

She thought Samaritan’s Purse might help rebuild her old trailer. What she got was something far beyond what she expected: a completely new, fully furnished home.

"I didn’t think they were going to bring us a new trailer," she said, her voice cracking. "But this was way better. I feel really emotional. It’s hard to lose a house and all the stuff you worked hard for. But seeing this one, it brings me excitement. I’m ready for me and my family to go in and finally have our place back."

Earlier that morning, another mother and her three children stepped inside their new home for the first time. Their previous mobile home had been crushed by a falling tree during the hurricane, leaving them displaced and uncertain about the future.

Both homes were built with reinforced walls, weather-resistant features and a firm foundation designed to last for years. Each one came furnished and move-in ready. Every family received not only the keys to their new home but also a Bible, a gesture Graham said reflects the heart of the mission.

"These are homes built by God’s people, in Jesus’ name," he said. "We want these families to know He hasn’t turned His back on them. He loves them."

Samaritan’s Purse is building dozens of new homes across the region and delivering upgraded mobile units to survivors. The homes weigh 7,000 pounds more than standard models and are reinforced from top to bottom — roof, windows, walls and floors.

"These homes are the first two of many," Graham said. "And we are ready to provide hundreds more if needed."

Before the rebuilding began, nearly 35,000 Samaritan’s Purse volunteers poured into western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. They cut down trees, cleared debris, tarped roofs and mucked out flooded homes. The ministry also conducted the largest civilian airlift in U.S. history, delivering more than 700,000 pounds of aid on 358 flights.

In addition to housing, the organization has replaced hundreds of vehicles and helped thousands of families with grocery assistance and basic needs.

But it’s the personal moments — the quiet prayers, the tears of relief, the joy of children stepping into a bedroom again — that define the mission.

"We thank everyone who gave," Graham said. "Thousands and thousands contributed. But, most of all, we thank God. Because He’s the one who makes all of this possible."



To apply for help or to volunteer, visit samaritanspurse.org.