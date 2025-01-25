President Trump's visit to North Carolina 'gave people hope': Rev. Franklin Graham

The Rev. Franklin Graham, the North Carolina-based president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse as well as of The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told Fox News Digital on Friday evening that he appreciates how President Donald Trump came to the Tar Heel State on Friday to visit with, and spend some time with, hurricane survivors.

﻿"To have the president come today and shake their hands, talk to them and see their homes that had been destroyed — I can’t begin to tell you what that meant to these people," said Graham, sharing thoughts exclusively with Fox News Digital.

"They were so grateful to see the president of the United States show up for them like this. It gave people hope."

Added Graham, ﻿"I appreciate President Trump for coming to western North Carolina for his first official trip this term. It has been four months since Hurricane Helene hit this area, but so many people are still suffering tremendously."

Graham was by Trump's side for part of the day as the president toured areas devastated by extreme weather. Samaritan's Purse has long been on the ground helping displaced residents, delivering relief supplies and deploying thousands of volunteers to help clean out flooded homes and far more.

Graham also shared his hopes for the next four years as Trump settles into the White House for his second term.

"With God’s help, I’d like to see our country get stronger again, and that’s what President Trump wants," Graham told Fox News Digital.

"If gas prices go down, it helps everyone; if food costs go down, it helps everyone; and if the cost of housing goes down, it helps everyone."

He said he prays that "God will bless not just America, but the world."

"With God’s help," Graham went on, "we may see the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine not just come to an end, but be healed. America can only be great with God’s help — so most of all, I pray that we will not turn our backs on Him."

Graham, a son of Rev. Billy Graham, shared his thoughts about praying at the inauguration on Jan. 20 as well.

"It was a privilege and honor to be asked to pray at the second inauguration of President Donald J. Trump," he said.

"I’m always thankful for the opportunity to point people to the Lord Jesus Christ. God brought President Trump through some dark days.

"He brought him out [to] the other side, and reached down and saved his life."

"I want to continue to encourage people across this country to lift the president up in prayer."

Said Graham, "President Trump said God put him in office for a reason — and I believe that, too.

"I want to continue to encourage people across this country to lift the president up in prayer and ask God to direct his steps, protect him and give him wisdom."

Two North Carolina locals who survived Hurricane Helene in September but suffered massive losses from the storm shared a single phrase from President Trump that stuck with them during his Friday visit to hurricane-impacted areas.

"He seems like he genuinely cares, and … I'm glad that he's here, because it feels like we were forgotten or never taken care of under the other administration," Fairview resident Curtis Wright, who met Trump on Friday, told Fox News Digital.

Immediately after his time in North Carolina, Trump and first lady Melania Trump flew to California to view the devastation wrought by wildfires and to talk with local officials and residents.

Audrey Conklin of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.