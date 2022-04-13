Entrance fees waived at all national parks on April 16

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a good way to start National Parks Week.

Over the past two years, many Americans rediscovered the joys of spending time outside and in nature. Now, as summer approaches and things are returning to normal, many people are still looking to spend time outdoors.

The National Parks Service announced that admission to its parks will be free on April 16 to celebrate the start of National Park Week. While admission fees will be waived, camping fees will still be charged.

For many parks across the country, this will coincide with the arrival of warmer weather, which means that things are about to get busy.

For Death Valley, however, the coming summer months actually mean it's time to wind things down. The park will actually close for the summer season on April 18.

Due to higher-than-average temperatures in the area, the park issued some safety tips for visitors hoping to take advantage of the start of National Parks Week.

Guests are encouraged to drink plenty of water and avoid hiking in the heat. It's also important for active people to balance their electrolyte and fluid levels.

The park also urged guests to stay on paved roads, especially during periods of high heat.

Also, it's important to know the signs of heat-related health problems. Anyone feeling dizzy or nauseous, or developing a headache, should get out of the sun immediately. Also, they should drink water or another hydrating drink. They may also need to dampen their clothes to lower their body temperature.