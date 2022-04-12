Skull of popular elk stolen from Rocky Mountain National Park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials are searching for information connected to the whereabouts of a skull which was illegally removed from Rocky Mountain National Park.

In March, an elk named Kahuna died from natural causes at the state park. The animal was popular with visitors due to his uniquely shaped antlers.

The Rocky National Park Service decided to let nature take its course with Kahuna's body and left it in the wild to decompose. Unfortunately, it appears someone has disrupted that plan.

The park service recently announced on Twitter that the animal's skull had been illegally taken out of the park.

"Visitors recently highlighted the passing of an elk in Rocky Mountain National Park, referred to as Kahuna," the post read. "Park Rangers are investigating the illegal removal of Kahuna's skull and antler. Anyone with information is urged to call the NPS Tip Line."

Kahuna appeared to have been injured last mating season, CPR News reports. He was spotted several times over the winter, and it was reported that he appeared to be underweight.

The exact cause of his death has not been publicly reported.



