Elizabeth Holmes Halloween costumes spark black turtleneck shortage

She came for our blood — now we’re coming for her black turtleneck.

There’s a shortage of black, long-sleeve turtleneck sweaters in San Francisco, and people dressing up like infamous Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes for Halloween could be the reason why.

Holmes, in the throes of a class-action fraud case against her, had worn the particular apparel as her signature power look in a nod to deceased Apple founder Steve Jobs.

This, of course, makes the alleged grifter ripe for lampooning this time of year, especially in Silicon Valley.

The issue was discovered by Quartz reporter Daniel Wolfe, who is based in Oakland, Calif., and was looking for a black turtleneck that he could zhoozh up with horizontal yellow stripes for a “Bee Movie” costume. He was troubled to find that Uniqlo stores in a 40-mile radius around him were sold out of the simple product.

Wolfe found that both Elle magazine and Refinery29 had recently written about Holmes as a worthy 2019 Halloween costume option. The Elle story includes a link to black turtlenecks on Everlane that are sold out in their stores and only available for shipping.

Business Insider, meanwhile, is reporting that other outlets — like Gap, H&M, Target and Kohl’s — are also experiencing product shortages in the area. Since Wolfe’s report, however, Business Insider noted that the tainted turtleneck was available near their San Francisco office, “though in ‘low stock’ at two stores,” they reported.

Holmes, whose failed revolution in blood-testing has been covered in the podcast “The Dropout” and in the HBO documentary “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” has suggested that her attire was a way of otherwise simplifying a manageable part of her life in order to focus on her career.

“My mom had me in black turtlenecks when I was, like, 8. I probably have 150 of these. [It’s] my uniform,” the deep-voiced former billionaire told Glamour magazine in 2015 before her free-fall into disgrace.

“It makes it easy, because every day you put on the same thing and don’t have to think about it — one less thing in your life,” she continued. “All my focus is on the work. I take it so seriously; I’m sure that translates into how I dress.”

It also easily translates into a popular Halloween costume.

This story originally appeared in The New York Post.