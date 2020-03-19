Nursing home residents, isolated during pandemic, send uplifting messages to families via Facebook

Just because you're self-isolating doesn't mean you have to be lonely.

The residents of a care home in England recently found a way to brighten up their days while self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. They took to Facebook to show that not only were they alright, but they also remained in high spirits.

Kerry Nippers, activity coordinator for Dearnlea Park Residential Care Home, told news agency South West News Service (SWNS) that many residents have been struggling with the current situation. According to her, the care home hasn't been allowing visitors and it's taking an emotional toll.

"You can see on their faces they are so used to their families coming and seeing them," Nippers said. "Facebook gives us that opportunity to put them in touch with the people they love."

The group decided to make a Facebook post together where they would each write down a message on a sign and then take a picture holding up a sign. Many residents wrote messages reassuring their families they were okay during the difficult time.

Furthermore, Nippers said that the now-viral response to the post has helped everyone at the care home feel a bit better.

"The Facebook post really uplifted them. It actually reached about 6,000 people and I was getting messages from people in Canada and France," she said. "I have been telling them today I have had messages and they are all just like 'oh my God, we are famous.'"