Mom's pantry rules for coronavirus outbreak praised: 'Might print this out'

Around the world, families have been forced to stay home due to the spread of COVID-19. But the recent change in routine is not going to disrupt this mom’s pantry rules — especially when grocery stores are seeming to run out of items as quickly as they are stocked.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A photo posted to a mom’s group on Facebook shows a snarky way one parent has combated her children’s attempts to snack during self-isolation, or, as she puts it, “Coronavirusgedden.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“NEW pantry rules for Coronavirusgedden,” begins the note, which appears to be taped on a shelf in the pantry.

“1. Nobody goes in the pantry without ASKING first. No willy nilly pantry visits allowed!

2. Do not open a new box of cereal until the old, opened boxes are eaten and gone.

3. You better have eaten a piece of fruit, a vegetable or a yogurt before you reach for anything in here,” the note continues, before getting to the final — and most extreme of the rules.

4. If anyone touches or eats by CADBURY EGGS, you’re going to wish you had Coronavirus and died.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pantry rules quickly received thousands of positive reactions from those in the Mum Central mom’s group, with many parents claiming they need their own set for their household.

“And don’t use my flour, sugar and eggs for unnecessary baking,” one added.

“Point 4 needs to be in size 100 font for me,” another wrote.

“Please read point 4. More than once. K thanks,” another commented, with a laugh-cry emoji.

“Might print this out,” another commented on Facebook.

“Love this,” one simply wrote. While another commented “This is me,” followed by a laugh-cry emoji.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For those parents who need an extra break from pantry threats, Burger King in the United States has announced the chain will be offering two free kids meals for every adult meal ordered via the chain’s website or mobile app. Might be enough to keep children away from the Cadbury Eggs – at least temporarily.