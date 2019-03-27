Elderly beachgoer praised as ‘hero’ after hilariously upstaging model during bikini shoot

A woman’s sexy modeling session has gone viral on social media – but it’s not for her fierce posing.

An unidentified woman was modeling on a beach while showing off a tiny red bikini when a man walking behind her managed to steal the spotlight.

The fellow beachgoer was captured on camera when the videographer changed angles. The person filming changed angles again, seemingly attempting to lose the man in the background, but the older gentleman continued to walk into the shot.

The video quickly went viral, gaining nearly 20 million views on Twitter and 80K likes as of Wednesday afternoon with those on the social media platform calling attention to the tanned man’s small speedo and wide grin as he unknowingly ruins the model’s shot.

Those on Twitter continued to praise the man’s actions, with several calling him a “hero.”

It was not revealed on what beach the photo shoot was taking place.