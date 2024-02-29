Rev. Franklin Graham urges prayer and preaches hope at Mexican border

Rev. Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association urged prayers for the border, Mexico, and for all the people who live in the area during a visit to Eagle Pass, Texas.

"I’m on the border of Mexico, and of course this is the center of a lot of attention for our country. Millions of people have crossed this border into our country," said Graham on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in comments at the border that were shared with Fox News Digital.

Graham was speaking at Shelby Park, which is located in Eagle Pass, directly across from Mexico.

REV. FRANKLIN GRAHAM BEGINS TOUR OF AMERICA'S 'OVERWHELMED' SOUTHERN BORDER: 'PEOPLE NEED HOPE'

In January, the state of Texas took control over the park in an effort to stop the surge of illegal immigration.

Acknowledging that "people from all over the world" travel to Shelby Park for new opportunities, Graham also said that "a lot of politicians are coming here to Eagle Pass" for political purposes.

Graham, however, wanted to set politics aside during this visit and preach the Gospel to those in need of its message.

With the city's transformation into a political hot topic, Graham expressed empathy for those simply trying to live their lives.

"People down here are discouraged," he said during his trip. "I’m talking about the local people, the Texans that live here. It’s tough — the border patrols are having a tough time, the state of Texas law enforcement is having a tough time. The people that live here are overwhelmed."

FRANKLIN GRAHAM'S SAMARITAN'S PURSE SPONSORS 21 AMBULANCES IN ISRAEL TO REPLACE THOSE DESTROYED BY HAMAS

Despite this, Graham believes that now is "one of the best opportunities for us to be able to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ to these people here on the border."

He continued, "I want them to know that God hasn’t forgotten them, we haven’t forgotten them, and we’re going to do all we can to try to help."

"Pray for Texas, pray for this border, pray for Mexico. So many people are coming with hungry hearts, hurting hearts," said Graham. "They don’t know where to go, what to do, and they’re looking for just an opportunity at life."

This new life is possible, said Graham, "by putting their faith and trust in God’s Son, Jesus Christ."

FRANKLIN GRAHAM SPEAKS AT LARGEST EVANGELICAL OUTREACH EVENT IN ITALIAN HISTORY: 'RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD'

Graham visited Eagle Pass as one of the stops on his 10-city "God Loves You Frontera Tour."

The tour began on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the city of Brownsville, Texas and concludes on March 9 in Chula Vista, California.

In Spanish, the word "frontera" translates to "border."

With the tour, Graham aims to bring a "life-changing message of hope" to the struggling residents of border towns in Texas, Arizona and California.

Since the tour began, more than 20,000 people have attended, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association told Fox News Digital.

Pastors who have partnered with the tour have spoken about the hopelessness experienced by their flocks as the border crisis continues.

"Many people in Eagle Pass are in need of hope. People are struggling with addictions, illness and family issues," said Pastor Gilberto Herrera of Roca Firme Christian Community Church in Eagle Pass, in comments shared with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As a result of this hopelessness, "they are turning to the wrong things to solve their problems," said Herrera.

"I believe the message Franklin Graham will share at the God Loves You Frontera Tour has the power to change lives, families, and our community," he said.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was founded in 1950 by evangelist Billy Graham .

It works to "share the Good News of Jesus Christ around the world," says its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Franklin Graham was appointed CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 2000. He was named its president the following year.

He also runs Samaritan's Purse, founded in 1970.

It helps "meet [the] needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters , disease and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ," as that group's website notes.