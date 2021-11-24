Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food
Published

Driver crashes into Taco Bell in Long Island, flees the scene but leaves car behind

The Islip Fire Department was alerted to the accident around 3:30 in the morning earlier this week

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
That’s not a parking spot.

A driver in Long Island, New York, crashed their car into a Taco Bell before 3:30 in the morning earlier this week. According to local authorities, the driver fled the scene, leaving their car stuck halfway through the restaurant’s front window.

Three employees were reportedly in the restaurant at the time of the accident but none of them were injured.

Three employees were reportedly in the restaurant at the time of the accident but none of them were injured.

The Islip Fire Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page. According to the post, there were three employees in the restaurant at the time of the accident. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

The fire department shared photos of the aftermath on social media. The images show a car wedged into one of the dining room’s windows. The vehicle was caught on the window’s ledge and none of the wheels appear to be touching the ground.

Inside the restaurant, the front of the car smashed through a seating area and seemingly sent tables and chairs flying.

The Islip Fire Department shared photos of the aftermath to social media.

The Islip Fire Department shared photos of the aftermath to social media.

The Islip Fire Department’s post states, "Just before 3:30 AM the Islip Fire Department was alerted to a report of a car into a building at Taco Bell, 490 Main Street. Upon arrival units found a single vehicle accident where a car crashed through the west side wall and window of the building. The driver had apparently fled the scene on foot prior to FD and police arrival."

Inside the restaurant, the front of the car smashed through a seating area and seemingly sent tables and chairs flying.

Inside the restaurant, the front of the car smashed through a seating area and seemingly sent tables and chairs flying.

The post continues, "There were 3 employees inside the restaurant at the time of the crash who were all uninjured. The Town of Islip Fire Marshals office and building inspectors were notified to check the stability of the structure. The incident is currently under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department. Islip crews operated under the direction of Chief of Department Pfuhl."