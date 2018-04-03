Expand / Collapse search
Dog yoga classes improve canine posture and behavior, veterinarian says

Associated Press
Doggie yoga classes — or "doga" classes — are now being offered at a Rochester veterinary office.

A New York exercise class is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog."

A Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called doga (DOH'-guh).

Dr. Danni Shemanski of the Hilton Veterinary Hospital tells WHEC that doga can improve dogs' posture. It also provides people-pet bonding time and a chance for dogs to socialize.

Dr. Shemanski, of the Hilton Veterinary Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., says dog yoga helps to make dogs feel happy and "important."

Shemanski says a doga session leaves dogs feeling happy and "important." She says that can help resolve attention-seeking behavioral issues.

The classes are free but humans are invited to donate to a local animal shelter.