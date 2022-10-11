Dog owner good news: Petting your dog may lead to stronger memory and better problem solving skills

Petting a dog leads to increased brain activity, researchers in Switzerland have found — and thus petting a dog and observing it may increase your focus and attention.

That's according to a study recently published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Lead study author Rahel Marti, a Ph.D. student in clinical psychology and animal-assisted interventions at the University of Basel in Switzerland, told Fox News Digital in an interview that the findings imply that interacting with a dog "might activate more attentional processes and evoke stronger emotional arousal than similar nonliving stimuli."

She said that "close and active physical contact with a familiar dog might promote social attention."

She added, "Our results might be relevant for therapy with patients with deficits in motivation, attention and socio-emotional functioning."

The findings may indicate the potential benefits of integrating animals into therapeutic interventions for improving emotional involvement and attention, the researchers said in the published study.

Marti led the team of researchers at the University of Basel in Switzerland.

They used infrared neuroimaging technology to measure activity in the prefrontal cortex of the brain in 19 men and women, while those individuals watched, petted or reclined with a dog against their legs.

The study found that the effect of petting the dog lasted even after the dog was removed.

The participants then performed the same interactions with a stuffed animal lion that was filled with a water bottle (to match the temperature and weight of the dog they interacted with in the previous activity).

The researchers found that watching, feeling and touching real dogs led to increased levels of activity in the prefrontal cortex of the brain.

The action of petting the dog showed the largest difference in prefrontal brain activity; and brain activity was greater when participants interacted with the real dog, as compared to the stuffed animal.

The study also found that the effect of petting the dog lasted even after the dog was removed. The effect even remained when the real dog was replaced with a stuffed animal, though it was less.

Marti told Fox News Digital that the team chose to investigate the area of the frontal cortex because it is involved in several executive functions, such as attention, working memory and problem-solving.

This area of the brain is also involved in social and emotional processes, said Marti.

"The frontal cortex has a role in processing emotion," she said.

"For example, this area assesses the valence of an image with emotional content or mimics in faces. It also is involved in self-reflecting one's affective state and emotional regulation."

The researchers said in a news release that interacting with animals, particularly dogs, is known to help people cope with stress and depression.

The investigators think that a better understanding of the associated brain activity could help clinicians design improved systems for animal-assisted therapy.

Another key difference: The team of researchers found that prefrontal brain activity increased each time people interacted with the real dog, but it did not occur with successive interactions with the stuffed lion.

They said this indicates the response may be due to social bonding or familiarity.

"The present study demonstrates that prefrontal brain activity in healthy subjects increased with a rise in interactional closeness with a dog or a plush animal — but especially in contact with the dog, the activation is stronger," the researchers said in their news release.

"This indicates that interactions with a dog might activate more attentional processes and elicit stronger emotional arousal than comparable nonliving stimuli."

Future studies would need to explore the issue of familiarity and whether petting animals can have the same effect on prefrontal brain activity in patients with socio-emotional deficits, Marti told Fox News Digital.

"I think the study shows a lot of merits. And [it is] worth pursuing future investigation."

"This study is just a first step and more research is needed," she said.

"Our participants were healthy subjects. Therefore, we cannot make a statement on clinical populations."

﻿Dr. Jayme Albin, Ph.D., a cognitive behavioral therapist in New York City, was not involved in the study but told Fox News Digital, "I think the study shows a lot of merits. And [it is] worth pursuing future investigation."

Albin, added, "As a clinical psychologist, I have witnessed patients feeling a positive hormonal rush after interacting with animals, particularly dogs — and of course the social element can’t be ignored."

Albin, who has published several books including "Conscious Care Guide-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: Recognize & Overcome Behaviors For a Healthier and Happier You," also said, "Petting and interacting with dogs and humans can be essential for a brief neurological boost."