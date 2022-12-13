Expand / Collapse search
Pet Health
Published

Dog flu outbreaks hit shelters, homes across US as vets encourage owners to get their dog vaccinated

The American Veterinary Medical Association says getting your dog vaccinated for canine influenza may not prevent infection

Humans are not the only ones suffering from this winter's extreme flu season, with veterinarians across the U.S. advising dog owners to get their furry friends vaccinated. 

"Canine flu is one of the infectious respiratory things that we can see in dogs," Dr. Jess Fejes, medical director at the Veterinary Emergency Group, told Fox 29.

Canine flu symptoms include coughing, sneezing, eye and nose discharge, fever, lethargy and trouble breathing. While there are limited treatment options after a dog becomes infected, there is a preventative vaccine. While it is not a core puppy vaccine, dogs that are at risk for catching the flu virus can receive it from their vet.

A dog looks on as veterinarian technician Justin Jones gives a canine influenza immunization at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital.

A dog looks on as veterinarian technician Justin Jones gives a canine influenza immunization at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Veterinarian technician
    Image 1 of 3

    Veterinarian technician Justin Jones (L) prepares to give a dog named Sadie a canine influenza immunization at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Dogs
    Image 2 of 3

    Two dogs wait to receive a canine influenza immunization at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital in Los Gatos, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Dog
    Image 3 of 3

    Veterinarian technician Justin Jones (L) tries to distract a dog as he prepares to give a canine influenza immunization at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital in Los Gatos, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF TOSSING KITTENS OUT OF SUV ONTO HIGHWAY, SHERIFF SAYS

DogFlu.com shows a map of dog influenza outbreaks across the U.S., including recent outbreaks in nine states including: New York, Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Vets are now having the flu shot discussion with dog owners. They say not every dog needs the vaccine, but if a dog is social, it’s something an owner should consider.

"It’s going to be somewhat specific, based on region and what they are exposed to, but, generally, dogs exposed to a lot of other dogs, dogs in doggie day care, boarding, things like that," Dr. Fejes explained.

A dog waits to be seen at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital on January 25, 2018 in Los Gatos, California. 

A dog waits to be seen at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital on January 25, 2018 in Los Gatos, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Vials of canine influenza vaccine sit on a table at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital on January 25, 2018 in Los Gatos, California. Veternarians have seen a surge in dog owners seeking to have their dogs immunized for "dog flu" after reports that the highly contagious canine influenzaÑH3N2 and H3N8Ñis rapidly spreading. 

Vials of canine influenza vaccine sit on a table at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital on January 25, 2018 in Los Gatos, California. Veternarians have seen a surge in dog owners seeking to have their dogs immunized for "dog flu" after reports that the highly contagious canine influenzaÑH3N2 and H3N8Ñis rapidly spreading.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If pet owners choose to keep their dog unvaccinated, there are still ways to ensure that your pooch stays safe this flu season. The viruses spread through the air, so places where dogs congregate, like dog parks, can be risky for man's best friend.

PET OWNER HAS 13 GOLDEN RETRIEVERS: 'HAPPINESS IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT'

"Canine influenza is transmitted through droplets or aerosols containing respiratory secretions from coughing, barking and sneezing. Dogs in close contact with infected dogs in places such as kennels, groomers, day care facilities and shelters are at increased risk of infection." the American Veterinary Medical Association explained. "Canine influenza can be spread indirectly through objects (e.g., kennels, food and water bowls, collars and leashes) or people that have been in contact with infected dogs."

  • Dog with a vet
    Image 1 of 3

    Veternarian Dr. Linda Pirie examines a dog named Louie at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital in Los Gatos, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Syringe drawing a vaccine
    Image 2 of 3

    Veterinarian technician Justin Jones prepares a syringe with a canine influenza vaccine at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital on January 25, 2018 in Los Gatos, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Dogs
    Image 3 of 3

    Veterinarian technician Sandi Broeland (L) greets dogs that are waiting to receive a canine influenza immunization at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital in Los Gatos, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to one veterinary office in Florida, an influenza vaccine will only cost between $25 and $35.

Dog owners should always be on the lookout for warning signs. If your dog stops eating or has difficulty breathing, contact your veterinarian. Getting your dog vaccinated for canine influenza may not prevent infection altogether, but it may reduce the severity and duration of the illness, the American Veterinary Medical Association advised. 

