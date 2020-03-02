Dog joins boy, 3, in timeout, adorable photo shows: 'Peas in a pod'

Best friends don’t go to timeout alone, as illustrated by an adorable photo of a 3-year-old boy and his large dog that has gone viral on Facebook.

Ohio mom Jillian Smith recently gave her young son Peyton two choices following a fight with his big sister Ryleigh: Go to his room or stand in timeout, Fox 8 reports.

The youngster elected to trudge through timeout, but was soon joined in the dog house by his fur-ever friend — the family’s English Mastiff puppy, Dash.

While Peyton patiently rested his head against the wall, he kept his pal Dash close with a gentle hand on the dog’s ear in a sweet moment snapped by Smith. The candid photo has since gone wildly viral on Facebook with over 48,000 shares and thousands of comments.

“Seeing the two in timeout was adorable, it really showed their relationship together, two peas in a pod, or sidekicks, as Peyton would put it,” Smith told Fox News on Monday of her initial reaction to finding the two in cahoots together.

“I'm still in shock their photo went viral and how much people are enjoying it. Especially from many different countries!” she said, adding that she feels “grateful” that the classic childhood moment has struck a chord with so many.

“When you're in time out but your best pal won’t let you serve your time alone,” the Norwalk woman initially joked upon sharing the sweet photo last month.

“Precious! Looks like a Norman Rockwell painting!” one commenter exclaimed.

“Truest of love,” another agreed.

According to Today, Dash is a 6-month-old puppy who may grow to be as a big as 230 pounds — though Smith described the “gentle giant” pup and her son as the absolute best of friends.

“Peyton dresses Dash up in superhero costumes and they act out fight scenes,” she said. “I don’t think Dash understands what’s happening, but he allows Peyton to do whatever.”