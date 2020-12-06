Dog has bizarre reaction to performance of classic Christmas carol

Even dogs can get into the spirit of the season.

Over the decades, Christmas carols have all been covered in a variety of styles. Songs like “White Christmas” have been adapted to rock 'n' roll, country, hip hop, classical and even techno.

Now, “White Christmas” can add one more style to that list: dog.

A Twitter account that usually shares recipes posted a video of a dog having a bizarre reaction to the famous Christmas tune. Based on the footage posted by Best Recipes UK, it’s unclear if the dog likes the song or not. Regardless of how he feels about the music, the dog definitely wants his voice to be heard.

SMALL PUPPY RESCUED FROM CARPET PYTHON'S GRIP IN AUSTRALIAN BACKYARD

In the video, footage of The Three Tenors performing White Christmas is playing on a TV screen. As the singers perform a classical version of the song, a dog runs into frame and sits in front of the TV. The pet then starts howling, seemingly along with the music.

Unfortunately for the dog, he’s more than a bit out of tune with the singers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Twitter, the original poster wrote, “Hugo (the dog) is definitely in the Christmas spirit.”

At one point, the video of the professional singers cuts away for a moment, prompting the dog to stand up and bark at the TV. When the musicians reappear, Hugo goes right back to howling at the screen.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS