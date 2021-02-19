Dog with birth defect finally adopted after another family stood him up

Sometimes it takes a while for a dog to find the right people.

At least, that was the case for Jack, a 9-month-old American Bully with Spina Bifida.

Last month, Jack was supposed to meet a potential adopter who stood him up, according to a Facebook post from the Peaches Bully Rescue in West Chester, Ohio.

Despite the initial heartache, Jack was finally adopted earlier this week.

The Peaches Bully Rescue announced Jack’s adoption in another Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Jack has found his home!" the rescue wrote. "After multiple false starts in securing his fur-ever home, this little wiggle butt was excited to start the next chapter in his life. He has a human sister to love on him, lots of toys and diapers that this gracious community donated, and a new stroller to ride around in style."

"We appreciate everyone who applied, offered warm wishes, donated to his care, and have shared his story," the shelter added. "We especially thank his foster family who are dedicated to supporting him in his new home."

The shelter also said that Jack’s new family started an Instagram page for the pup.

After Jack’s story of being stood up went viral, Peaches Bully Rescue said in another post that more than 600 people asked about the pup and 200 people actually sent in applications to adopt him.

"We have received warm wishes sent from all over the world, Australia, Alaska, UK, Germany, Puerto Rico, Singapore, and most the United States," the shelter wrote in January. "Many packages and financial donations have arrived for him and our other dogs. Who knew that our little Jack Jack would be so widely loved and we could be so blessed."