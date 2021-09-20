13-year-old dog has 'Bark Mitzvah' with full coming-of-age ceremony

A 13-year-old dog is now ready for his next stage in life now that he’s had his "Bark Mitzvah."

Ruth and Craig Ellenberg celebrated the milestone birthday with their beloved Havanese dog Rambo earlier this month, according to South West News Service.

The birthday party took place on Sept. 5, at the Ellenbergs’ home in Livingston, N.J.

Ruth and Craig completed the full coming-of-age ceremony with prayers, candlelight and bread, much like the traditional Bar Mitzvah that’s held for boys who reach their 13th year.

Rambo dressed the part in his dog-sized Kippah and Tallit, which are the hat and fringed shawl that’s worn during times of worship and other holy events. The pup was also treated to a special peanut butter cake with a "Mozel Tov" cake topper, a custom banner, nameplate and mini Torah scroll.

Ruth, 44, told Fox News her family has joked about hosting a Bark Mitzvah for Rambo long before they actually did it.

"Rambo is the only child we have together, so we [decided we] would have this party," she said. "As the day got closer, it seemed like a fun idea to brighten up everyone's day."

Ruth has three children of her own from a previous marriage while Craig has two.

Currently, they are empty-nesters who dote on the pampered pup while their five kids are pursuing their dreams.

"The kids are all away at college, work and Marines boot camp and we love sharing fun pictures and videos of their ‘hairy brother,’" Ruth said. "Life is stressful enough, we all needed a happy occasion to celebrate."

She went on to say that hosting Rambo’s Bark Mitzvah has helped her bring her family together even though they are far apart.

According to SWNS, Ruth’s and Craig’s daughters Lyanna, Arielle, Jenna and Carly attended Rambo’s Bark Mitzvah in person and through video calls while Ruth’s son had to miss out due to his boot camp training Parris Island, South Carolina.

The family made sure to mail photos of Rambo’s Bark Mitzvah to Aidan, so he could be a part of the festivities.

"It's important to bring the family together for happy occasions any way possible, especially during this difficult time caused by COVID," Ruth said. "Celebrating Rambo and adding the Jewish heritage and traditions allowed all of us to step away from the stress of real-life and just enjoy family."

Rambo’s Bark Mitzvah was celebrated 39 years after Craig, 52, celebrated his own Bar Mitzvah.

The Ellenbergs are pleased to see the delight Rambo’s Bark Mitzvah has brought to the world.

"The reaction from family and coworkers has been very positive. We hope that others share in the joy that Rambo brings to our days," Ruth told Fox News. "Rambo is always full of love, loyalty, and brings smiles to us all."