Animal shelter hosts dog wedding in South Carolina for charitable cause

Nobody barked in objection at these two pups’ wedding.

Sassy and Spero tied the knot on Thursday, Feb. 11, with the help of Greenville County Animal Care and two South Carolina-based event planning resources, including Wedding Festivals and the Upstate Bridal Association.

The doggy nuptials reportedly took place to benefit Greenville County Animal Care’s "Have a Heart" fund, according to the shelter’s website. The charitable fund is dedicated to delivering heartworm treatment to shelter dogs, which can range between $500 and $1,000 to treat per dog.

Both Sassy and Spero are said to have been afflicted by the serious lung disease before their adoption, which Greenville County Animal Care reasons is why the two dogs allegedly chose this cause "in lieu of gifts."

"Sassy and Spero fell head over tails in love and are tying the knot today. But life has not always been easy for this happy couple," the shelter’s campaign reads. "At one time, both were in a shelter and suffered from heartworm disease. Now they want to help the more than 30% of HW positive dogs that enter Animal Care, by requesting donations in lieu of gifts to the Animal Care medical fund. Heartworms can be a barrier to adoption and that makes Sassy and Spero sad."

Greenville County Animal Care wrote that the organization will pay for heartworm treatment costs for every dog diagnosed with this disease under their care with the donations received.

However, the entire wedding was documented live on the shelter’s Facebook page, which showed Sassy and Spero wore their best formal harnesses with a trendy tie, pocket square, ribbon, veil and floral collars.

Aside from benefitting heartworm treatment, Greenville County Animal Care told FOX Carolina News that Sassy and Spero’s wedding is meant to encourage pet adoption at the shelter.

Dog weddings have seemingly grown in popularity among some of the most dedicated pet owners around. But, human weddings that include man’s best friend are far more common.

A small WeddingWire survey published over the summer found that 38% of pet owners included their furry friend in their engagement or wedding, according to People magazine. Nearly 800 pet owners were surveyed in this limited study.

FOX Carolina's Dal Kalsi contributed to this report.